SALEM — It could be a few more months before the case against a private youth hockey coach charged with sexually abusing eight boys in Essex County and a ninth in Middlesex County goes to trial.
During a status hearing in the case on Thursday, prosecutor Kate MacDougall told a judge that she is in the process of determining whether she'll be able to bring one of the boys, a Canadian child, to the United States — and if so, when.
Prew, 35, of Winthrop, and his lawyer, Kelli Porges were not present in court for the brief proceeding before Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman. Porges is in the middle of trying a case in another county, MacDougall told the judge.
She asked the judge to schedule a hearing, now set for June 21, where she and Porges can select a new trial date in the case.
MacDougall also told the judge she'll know by then whether the Canadian child will be available to testify.
Investigators believe that child was victimized while taking part in a hockey exchange program in Marblehead.
The other children live on the North Shore. MacDougall told the judge she is ready to go to trial with or without the Canadian boy.
The case came to light in 2018, when a Marblehead boy disclosed that Prew had been sexually abusing him. The boy's mother had hired Prew to teach the boy hockey skills. Multiple other boys then began coming forward and disclosing abuse by Prew.
He is facing charges that include child rape and indecent assault and battery.
Prew's mother was charged with witness intimidation and later placed on probation after sending messages to the first accuser's mother, threatening to release embarrassing information about her.
The trial, despite efforts to give it priority due to the fact that it involves children, has been delayed multiple times during the past three years. The delays are in part due to the pandemic but also as a result of changes to Prew's legal team. A judge had hoped to try the case last month, but the state's trial court did not allow full 12-person jury trials to resume until this month.
Prew remains in custody.
