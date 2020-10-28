Appeals Court again rejects challenge to sentence in stabbings

SALEM — The state Appeals Court has again rejected a claim by a former Salem man that his sentence for killing a woman and stabbing two others two decades ago was longer than it should have been.
Jerome McNulty, now 44, was originally convicted of first-degree murder in the 2001 stabbing death of Linda Correia, 27, in her Salem apartment, as well as two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for stabbing Correia’s then-10-year-old daughter and a pregnant friend who was babysitting the girl that night. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Nearly a decade later, the Supreme Judicial Court concluded that McNulty was entitled to a new trial because a lawyer appointed to him by the public defender’s office had specifically asked police to tell McNulty not to speak to them, but that police had only relayed part of that message. After a retrial, more than a decade after the stabbings, a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. He was re-sentenced to 18 to 20 years.
McNulty was also sentenced to serve a consecutive term of 8 to 12 years for the attacks on the daughter and babysitter.
He has now twice challenged the sentence on the grounds that, had the original first-degree murder conviction and life without parole sentence stood, he would never have had to serve the consecutive term for the non-fatal stabbings.
On Monday, the Appeals Court rejected that reasoning for a second time.
“The defendant argues that his retrial sentence was more severe than his original sentence, and thus illegal,” the Appeals Court said in the unpublished decision. “We agree with the motion judge that there is ‘no substantial issue regarding sentencing.’”
McNulty had also tried to argue that the original trial judge had shown “bias.”
But the Appeals Court said it was the judge’s role to take into consideration the brutal nature of the crimes, the impact on the victims and McNulty’s apparent indifference to the victims’ suffering in determining a sentence.
“Such observations reflected neither a hostility toward the defendant nor represented the judge’s personal and private beliefs,” said the court.
The court also rejected an argument by McNulty, who represented himself in his latest appeal, that it was wrong for the judge to have read a letter from Salem firefighters who had responded to the crime scene. The court said the judge did nothing wrong by reading the letter, which he received during the trial, outside the presence of the jury.
“The record before us does not support the defendant’s claim that the trial judge exhibited improper personal bias that interfered with his sentencing decision,” the court concluded.
McNulty is serving his sentences at MCI Norfolk.
