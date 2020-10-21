Small business owners in Manchester and Essex have another opportunity to receive COVID-19 assistance grant funding.
The Massachusetts Growth Capital Cooperation announced it is accepting another round of applications for its Microenterprise Assistance Program. Nearly $5 million in grants will be spread across 23 communities, and small businesses are eligible to receive up to $10,000 for rent, mortgage assistance, utilities, payroll or PPE.
Around $63,000 has been earmarked for Manchester small businesses, and approximately $70,125 has been reserved for Essex.
Grants are reserved for businesses owners that are below 80% of their area's median family income. Priority will be given to racial minorities, women, veterans, those with disabilities and those who identify as LBGTQ+.
Funds for the program were made available through the CARES Act of 2020 and were given to the state Department of Housing and Community Development by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
To apply, visit massgcc.submittable.com/submit. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 23.
