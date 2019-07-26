DANVERS — Fifteen teens from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had their first exposure to agricultural education when they visited Essex Tech on Thursday.
The teens, ages 16 to 18, come from the cities of Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, and are visiting the United States for two weeks through Kings Education at Chestnut Hill, an international school that works with students seeking to improve their English language skills.
The students' visit to Essex Tech began with a rope course and rock climbing activities at the school’s challenge course. Essex Tech students helped harness and instruct the visiting group.
The teens toured the school’s facilities, including farm equipment and farm pastures. They also stopped by the barns and buildings that house large and small animals, including cows, goats, birds, reptiles and rodents.
The tour was lead by Essex Tech staff and students from various courses of study, including arboriculture, equine science, environmental technology and veterinary science.
“In our country, we don’t have education like this,” said Reema Alhanaee, a chaperone for the group through the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge. “That’s why the students are so excited. They are learning something new."
The students are interested in possibly exploring further agricultural education.
“This is one of the areas that the country is interested in getting more students involved with,” said Michael Brochu, an Ajyal Talent Management adviser to the group. “It’s an important area for students to learn from in order to consider exploring the field further.”
The trip was organized by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, who also partnered with Ajyal Talent Management.
“We’re thrilled to have had this opportunity to share our facility with these students and talk about the importance of agricultural education,” Superintendent Heidi Riccio said in a prepared statement. “It’s wonderful to see students from another country dipping their toes into this field, and it was a pleasure to be able to introduce them to the world of agricultural education and all that it has to offer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.