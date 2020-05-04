DANVERS — A shipment of more than 9,000 gowns intended to protect workers and their clients with disabilities has gone missing.
Northeast Arc CEO Jo Ann Simons, whose agency placed the order, said the shipment from China arrived at customs in Long Beach, California, 2 1/2 weeks ago, but has since disappeared.
“We don’t know if it was stolen or ended up in a federal stockpile,” Simons said. “All I know is we don’t have it.”
The shipment contained 9,600 gowns worth about $87,000 to be used by 16 nonprofit organizations to protect workers and their clients during the coronavirus pandemic. Northeast Arc, which is based in Danvers, provides support for people with disabilities and operates several residential programs. Bridgewell, a Peabody-based nonprofit, was also among the agencies included in the order.
Simons said Sunday that she has been told the order, which has already been paid for, has been re-shipped from China and will hopefully arrive in a couple of weeks.
The missing shipment shows the difficulty of acquiring personal protective equipment during the pandemic. There have been multiple reports of equipment being stolen from hospitals and health care agencies and re-sold on the black market. In some cases, the federal government has confiscated equipment and diverted it to other uses, according to reports.
“It’s the wild, wild west,” Simons said. “We’re placing multiple orders with multiple companies just in the hopes we can get equipment to continue to protect our staff and the people we support.”
Tim Brown, Northeast Arc’s director of innovation and strategy, said the organization teamed with several agencies, including other Arcs, to meet minimum order requirements. The gowns were part of an approximately $180,000 order that also included 40,000 surgical masks, 17,500 N95 masks, 8,000 face shields, 8,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 5,000 sanitizing wipes, and 800 boxes of gloves.
Most of those other items have been received, Brown said. He said the tracking number for the gowns showed that that order arrived in Long Beach two-and-a-half weeks ago. But that tracking number has since disappeared from the system, he said.
Simons said the offices of Gov. Charlie Baker and Congressman Seth Moulton have reached out to help with the missing order. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is going to supply coveralls that can be used to protect workers, she said. Northeast Arc also has a short-term supply of raincoats that can serve as protective equipment, she said.
“We don’t want families to think their loved ones are not being protected,” Simons said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.