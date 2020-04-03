During hard times caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus, parishes across Cape Ann will be receiving support from the Archdiocese of Boston to continue their mission.
The Rev. Jim Achadinha on Thursday announced to the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport that the Archdiocese of Boston has implemented multiple initiatives to help parishes during the pandemic.
Achadinha referred a Times reporter seeking comment to the parishes' website and material from his weekly newsletter that has been sent out to the Catholic community.
"I am deeply touched by the cardinal's personal concern for his priests and for all of us during this moment of crisis He said to me, 'Do not despair. Trust in the Lord. We will get through this together.' We could not ask for better advice from a shepherd of souls!" wrote Achadinha, who was just appointed a second six-year term as the pastor of Holy Family Parish and Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish.
The initiatives include:
- A one-month deferral of all dental and health insurance premiums for all lay employees who participate in these programs.
- A one-month waiver of all property insurance premiums for their churches and parish buildings (i.e. property, boilers, crime and theft, volunteer accidents and liability). "During the month of April, this will save $4,900 in Holy Family Parish and $2,540 in Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish," Achadinha explained.
- The launch of "90 Days Now," an online giving program to support parishes in need; and "Inspiring Hope," a long-term capital campaign to support Catholic Charities, Catholic schools, and an endowment fund for parishes.
Achadinha added that he was able to speak with Cardinal Sean O'Malley earlier this week, who has been calling pastors and regional vicars to check in, offer advice, and assure the community of his prayers.
Hit hard by COVID-19
Over the past couple of weeks, parishioners of the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport has seen drastic changes to how they worship.
In addition to having to suspend all Masses, faith formation programs and social events, Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter Masses will be celebrated privately by Achadinha then posted on YouTube.
Meanwhile, the parishes' staff are taking a huge financial hit.
Both the Gloucester and Rockport churches had to lay off, furlough, or drastically reduce the hours or salaries of every member of their pastoral teams and custodial staff.
Achadinha was not exempt from these challenges.
"Despite your overwhelming generosity over the weekend, I still cannot in good conscious accept a salary for March and April," Achadinha explained. "However, I am pleased to report that the Assisi Project has donated the funds necessary to offer Father (Ronald) Gariboldi his regular stipend this month."
As the Catholic community navigates what worship looks like apart, Achadinha has a variety of virtual gatherings that people can participate in as a part of Holy Week by going to ccgronline.com.
"As we work together to ensure a bright financial and spiritual future for our parishes, please be assured of my daily prayers for your family and that you hold a very special place in my heart," Achadinha said.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
