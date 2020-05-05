Architect prints face shields with Rockport schools' 3D printers  

ROCKPORT — A local architect has turned his home into a mini manufacturing plant for medical face shields thanks to a generous loan from Rockport Public Schools.
For the past month, Rob Trumbour has been churning out 3D-printed headbands that are used to house clear plastic face shields. These shields "snap on" to the headband, Trumbour explained. "Many of these can be stored and assembled by workers in the field."
He's printed out nearly 300 of them, and he's not alone. A loose network of architect peers have been printing out their own headbands as well.
"Some went to Brigham and Women's Hospital (in Boston)" Trumbour said. "The others are set to go to the Dominican Republic. They're just beginning to see cases come into their hospitals, and they have very little supplies. They'll probably be sent out later this week."
Trumbour said he had a "vested interest" to help health care workers during the pandemic. Both his sister and sister-in-law work in the health care industry, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington and Beverly Hospital, respectively.
"I'm a faculty member at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston," Trumbour further explained, "and we were looking to help hospitals in some way. A lot of colleges have been getting involved in producing (personal protective equipment) because of the facilities they have. It's been really interesting to see the way colleges and universities are helping during this pandemic."
To get started on his own personal project, Trumbour needed to get his hands on some 3D printers. Luckily, Rockport Public Schools have six, which were idle due to the state-wide school lockdown.
"Three were purchased by the IT department and the other three were donated by the Rockport Rotary in order to get our STEM program up and running," said Mike Montgomery of the school district's technology department. "They're used in the school's tech design classes. The students 3D-design things and print them out, anything from mock houses they done to parts used to fix the schools. It's been going on for three or four years now."
Trumbour said the district was able to hook him up with the printers, each worth about $6,000, on the same day he asked for them.
"The speed of which people are responding is really great," he remarked. "It's been a really nice thing to see how many people are willing to help out. Everyone I speak to seems to have the same feeling I did with wanting to help in any way they can. The Post Office also just donated 200 rubber bands to hold the mask around on your head."
Although they helped tremendously in the beginning, Trumbour said he and his crew are trying to wean off using 3D printers.
"We're working on designs that don't need to be 3D-printed," he said. "Although materials are readily available, it takes a long time to print. We're working on a quicker production time."
In addition, the group is looking to "expand their network" and "reach out to other parts of the world who need PPE," Trumbour said.
When Trumbour stops printing, he'll return the printers to the schools.
"What a wonderful thing it is for the school and community to work on such a great cause," said Rockport Public Schools Superintendent Rob Liebow. "It's typical Rockport."
