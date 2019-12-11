Army-Navy rivalry alive on Cape Ann

In what is becoming a tradition, local veterans will face off on the gridiron three hours before the cadets of West Point and the midshipmen of Annapolis square off Saturday in college football’s annual Army-Navy game in Philadelphia.
About three dozen veterans and active Coast Guardsmen from Gloucester and across Cape Ann have signed on so far to compete at Gloucester High’s Newell Stadium in a game of their own, Cape Ann Veterans Services Director Adam Curcuru said Wednesday.
The local game is set to kickoff at noon, with veterans from the Army and U.S. Air Force on one team, and those who served in the Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps, and the Coast Guard making up the other side. After the game, which will go on rain or snow, all of the players, participants and their families will be invited to AMVETS Post 32 on Prospect Street to watch the real Army-Navy game on a big screen and enjoy a family-friendly pot luck party.
"It's open to anyone who wants to come and bring something," Curcuru said of the potluck.
But before the potluck and big-screen game, two teams of about 20 past and present servicemen each will be scrambling for a pigskin at Newell Stadium in Cape Ann’s third annual Army-Navy game, hosted by Cape Ann Veterans Services.
"We wanted to keep the rivalry alive and bring veterans of all generations together," Curcuru said. "Anyone who who wants to come by and cheer on their favorite veteran or active-duty Coast Guard member is welcome.
And just like the real game, there will be some pomp and circumstance. The Gloucester Sea Cadets will act as the color guard during the national anthem. Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and retired U.S. Amy Master Sgt. A. Austin Dorr, a Purple Heart veteran who served with the Occupation Army in Japan at the end of World War II and on the front lines during the Korean War, will toss the coin to determine which side will get the ball first.
Gloucester police Officers Austin Bradshaw and Brian Crowley have signed on to be referees.
Deputy Harbormaster Chad Johnson, a veteran of the U.S. Marines and Coast Guard who retired in 2014 after serving as chief executive officer at Coast Guard Station Gloucester, will coach the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard team.
Mike Lattof, a former longtime Gloucester High School assistant football coach and Air Force veteran, will coach the Army-Air Force team.
"It should be a good time," Curcuru said.
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.
If you go
What: Third annual Cape Ann Army vs. Navy flag football game for veterans.
When: Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon, rain, shine or snow.
Where: Newell Stadium at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
Who: Any veteran is eligible and welcome to play. Bring a shirt bearing your branch of service to wear. The game matches veterans of the Army and Air Force against the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
Afterward: All participants invited to watch the collegiate Army-Navy game on TV at 3 p.m. and enjoy pot-luck food at AMVETS Post 32, 14 Prospect St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.