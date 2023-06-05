Vionette “Vee” Chipperini, an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient, has been appointed by Mayor Greg Verga as Gloucester’s and Cape Ann’s new district director of veterans services.
She became the seaport’s first female veterans services director on Thursday.
By way of her appointment, Chipperini will oversee veterans services for Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Hamilton and Wenham. She will serve as a liaison between veterans and their benefits and services.
“Vee is an institution in our community, and our veterans speak so highly of her work and commitment to service,” said Verga in a prepared statement. “I am proud to have her in this role and know she will continue to be a resource to our community. Her training and expertise will ensure our veterans remain safe and healthy.”
She will be responsible for veterans outreach, program referrals, employment assistance and the coordination of observances, including those for Memorial and Veterans days. Earlier in the week, Chipperini oversaw a solemn and well-attended Memorial Day observance in the Gloucester High auditorium.
Chipperini served as the district veterans benefits coordinator for almost four years under the most recent director of veterans services for nearly 10 years, Adam Curcuru, who recently left this post to go to work for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in the Orlando, Florida area. Chipperini was named the interim veterans services director after Curcuru departed at the beginning of May.
“I am excited to continue to work with the veterans in our communities and advocate for their needs and that of their families in this new role. I know I have big shoes to fill, but Adam was a great leader, mentor, and friend and I am excited to have the opportunity to step up to this challenge,” said Chipperini a prepared statement. “I look forward to strengthening our relationships with community partners, educating younger generations on what service and sacrifice entails and providing as many resources necessary for our veterans as well as their families. Having been on both sides of this aisle, the veteran serving and that of the spouse left behind, I know all too well the burden and struggles we battle with daily. I am honored to have this opportunity and look forward to growing stronger together.”
Chipperini said Curcuru was excited for his new venture, but also excited for her to become the new veterans services director.
Before being hired, she said, she had volunteered for the office and worked with her predecessor, Lucia Amero.
She said she brings to the job the perspective of a spouse of a veteran who was deployed overseas, but also that of a veteran who had to leave family behind.
“I’ve seen both avenues,” she said.
Chipperini, 40, is married to Gloucester police Officer Brendan Chipperini, also an Army veteran. The couple met while serving in Iraq. They have two children, Evan, who is almost 13, and who will be an eighth grader at O’Maley Innovation Middle School in the fall; and Jaeden Chipperini, 15, who will be a sophomore at Gloucester High in the fall, and who is a Gloucester Sea Cadet.
Vee Chipperini has lived in the seaport for 15 years, she said. She was born in Puerto Rico and grew up in Camden, New Jersey. She served in the Army from 2001 to 2006 and attained the rank of sergeant.
She was stationed in Korea, Kuwait and then Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. She earned several medals for her bravery and sacrifice, three Army Commendation Medals, the Army Combat Action Badge, the Army Good Conduct Badge and she was also recommended for a Bronze Star Medal for her efforts in Operation Iraqi Freedom. She was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries she sustained while serving as a driver and gunner in Iraq.
Following her discharge, Vee Chipperini has continued to advocate for and work with veterans across the Bay State.
She graduated from Endicott College last year with a bachelor’s degree and a concentration in Trauma Studies, with a focus on Post Traumatic Stress and Cognitive Adjustment Disorders.
Also last year, she received her Massachusetts Veterans Service Officer certification. She has been active working with veterans organizations on Cape Ann.
