A federal program to back the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has awarded millions to Cape Ann towns.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocates the money for state and local municipalities.
The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, part of the American Rescue Plan, delivers $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments across the country. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the SLFRF program provides local governments with the resources to fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts.
The program also strives to help municipalities maintain vital public services and make investments that support long-term growth and opportunity.
The money issued is slated for specific projects in Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea and Essex.
In Rockport, the total ARPA appropriation amounts to $2,176,639, according to Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira.
Of that amount, selectmen awarded $153,200 for the purchase of COVID-19 test kits for residents in February, 2002, Vieira said.
Money still remaining in the appropriation, Vieira said, amounts to $2,023,439.
But he said the town has not yet made a formal determination on where the remaining funds will be spent.
“The funds remain in a standalone account in our general ledger to ensure they will be properly tracked once spent,” he said on Friday. “These funds present a unique opportunity to Rockport to make impacts in areas that are important to the town.”
Vieira said the town will issue a survey to residents this month seeking their input on potential uses for the money.
The SLFRF funds are designed for addressing public health and ventilation air quality needs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Local Government ARPA Investment Tracker.
In addition, the site indicates the money is also slated for affordable housing and infrastructure needs.
“The selectmen will consider the feedback before making any decisions; all determinations will be made in a public meeting,” Vieria said.
Essex is slated for $1.15 million in ARPA funding to improve its drinking water sources, according to the ARPA Investment Tracker.
The site indicates the Essex water treatment and distribution system was originally placed into service in 1947 with the instillation of the Harry Homan Drive Well 1. Two additional wells were installed in 1955 and 1966 (Well Houses 2 and #3) and a water treatment system was installed in 1982 to improve the quality of water provided to Essex customers.
According to the Tracker, this project intends to renovate the three municipal water supply wells and well houses. The conditions of each well will be assessed and plans to economically modernize each well to be technically sound will be created.
So far, much work has been done, according to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
“The town’s engineering consultant is already fairly far along in this process,” he said. “The project is going through permitting now and the construction will come after that.”
Manchester-by-the-Sea‘s piece of the federal appropriation amounts to $1.6 million, mostly for water and sewer projects. Part of Manchester’s federal award to has been also designated for Board of Health expenses and also for expenses related to climate impacts.
Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said the ARPA money has already been applied for town uses.
“The funds have helped us to address some critical infrastructure improvements as well as bolster our response to the pandemic,” said Federspiel. “The funds have been used to initiate an expansion of our Health Department and to help with climate resiliency efforts.”
ARPA tracker
The Local Government ARPA Investment Tracker is an online resource that compiles information from local governments to offer a detailed picture of how cities and counties are deploying ARPA appropriations.
Their website can be found at www.brookings.edu/interactives/arpa-investment-tracker.
The tracker project is a partnership between Brookings Metro, the National Association of Counties and the National League of Cities. The effort is aimed at highlighting “innovative, evidence-based, well-targeted uses of ARPA funds.”
