LAWRENCE — Police arrested two people from Lowell on Monday after they were seen stuffing nine bags of stolen shrimp from Market Basket into a backpack outside of a Lawrence home, according to police reports.
About 4:13 p.m., police located a missing person who suffers from dementia in the parking lot of 700 Essex St. While speaking with the person, they saw a man rush out of Market Basket with a red shopping basket.
Police said the basket was filled with bags of shrimp that were not in Market Basket bags.
Efrain Ruiz, 31, of Lowell, was located shortly after in the driveway of a home located at 15 Margin St., police said.
Ruiz was with a woman he later identified as his girlfriend — Diana Philipoff, 36, of Lowell — removing the bags of shrimp and stuffing them into a backpack, police said.
The two were arrested on the scene and police said they found no receipt showing proof the shrimp was purchased.
The woman residing at 15 Margin St., Charlinette Pascual, said she did not know Ruiz and Philipoff and did not invite them onto her property.
Police spoke with Market Basket employee Judy Cabrera who said she saw Ruiz leave the store with the shrimp without paying for them.
The shrimp was valued at $88.41, police said.
