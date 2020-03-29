SALEM — On Feb. 26, during three shifts, Beverly police responded to a total of 72 calls for assistance in one form or another.
One month later, on March 26, officers on the department's three shifts responded to 16.
"I think people are paying attention and heeding the warnings to stay at home," Beverly Police Patrolman Mike Boccuzzi, the department's spokesman, said Friday.
Across the North Shore, arrests have dropped significantly.
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's office, say new arrests are "way down," as are new criminal complaints.
Most of the area's police departments are also opting to apply for a summons rather than arrest someone whenever possible, though they still make arrests in cases involving violence.
Boccuzzi said the department's dispatcher officers are doing a good job of determining which calls require an officer's response and which can be resolved in other ways to limit the potential of exposing officers to the virus.
Peabody Police spokesman Capt. Dennis Bonaiuto said his department's arrest numbers are down, though he's heard of many medical aid-related calls.
Other calls are about concerns over neighbors, children or teens, violating "social distancing" guidelines.
"We got one call about kids playing ball at one of the parks," said Bonaiuto. "The person didn't think it was a good idea for kids to be playing together like that."
His department posted some advice on its Facebook page asking parents not to let their children play in groups in city parks or other locations.
"This is contrary to everything the experts are telling us in how to limit the spread of this deadly disease," the department's post said.
In Danvers, Chief Patrick Ambrose said the fact that the Liberty Tree Mall is closed is one factor for their drop in calls.
"I think things are quieter right now due to the lower volume of people out and about," he said.
But many departments are also bracing for what could come.
"We might be in the eye of the storm," said Salem Police Capt. Fred Ryan, the department's spokesman.
While arrests in Salem are also down, the longer the crisis goes on and people remain stuck in their homes, "the more it's going to start wearing on people."
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.