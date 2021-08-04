MANCHESTER — Festival by the Sea, Manchester's annual summer arts and food extravaganza, will make a full return this Saturday, Aug. 7.
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce event will feature handmade artwork for sale, fresh food and live music all throughout downtown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And a free shuttle service will run between downtown and Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., where patrons may park for free.
"Festival by the Sea embodies the allure, comfort and satisfaction of living by the sea," said Kerry McKenna, the chamber's interim events director, in a prepared statement. "Organizing it brings a strong sense of community, and participating in it — either as a vendor or a festival-goer —will delight everyone with the beauty and the abundance of local art, crafts and food. It is a wonderful day for all — family and friends."
Nearly 75 artisans will be participating in this year's juried art show. Booths will be set up at Town Hall Common, and Reed and Masconomo parks. Everything from paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, scarfs, soaps and candles will be available to purchase.
In addition, many of the downtown shops, such as MAHRI Jewelry and Watches on Beach Street and Madam Had'em Boutique Consignment on Summer Street, will offer special deals and sidewalk sales.
“We are excited for the opportunity to support downtown Manchester-by-the-Sea," McKenna said. "The town’s locally-owned businesses are part of the fabric of our community and this is a wonderful way to promote them.”
Food vendors and a Great Marsh Brewery beer garden will be at Masconomo Park. In addition, Manchester-Essex Rotary Club will be on site grilling hot dogs and burgers for sale.
Finally, musicians will perform at Masconomo Park's waterfront stage between noon to 6 p.m. The schedule is Will & Janice, noon to 1 p.m.; Allen Estes, 1 to 3 p.m.; Alexandra & Josh, 3 to 4 p.m.; and Quentin Callewaert with Lenses, 4 to 6 p.m.
There is no cost to attend the festival. The shuttle service from the high school to the festival will be provided by Beauport Ambulance.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Festival by the Sea, featuring handmade artwork for sale, fresh food and live music.
When: Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; music, noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall Common, and Reed and Masconomo parks.
Parking: Free at 36 Lincoln St. with complimentary shuttle service.