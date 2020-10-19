As the editor in chief of Gloucester High School’s student newspaper, The Gillnetter, Mila Berry knows the power of a narrative.
The Gloucester High senior has covered everything from staffing changes to sporting events, teacher walk-outs to vaping scandals, and a survival guide to midterms for the paper.
She’s even won The Boston Globe’s Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for some of her work.
Take away the accolades and byline, however, and you have a young woman driven to see change through the power of words.
“Narratives are important because they allow people to develop an empathy and understanding when they invest in each other’s stories and invest in trying to understand each other’s perspectives,” Berry said.
Her passion for diverse narratives has inspired the 17-year old Gloucester resident to create a campaign — Art for Equity — to see tangible change … page by page and brushstroke by brushstroke.
“It is a student art collaborative with a goal of building more equitable education spaces in Gloucester public schools through classroom libraries,” Berry said of Art for Equity. The students have been meeting at Cape Ann Art Haven on Sundays to discuss plans.
To raise the money to purchase new books that empower Black and Brown characters and celebrate the narratives of oppressed voices for the city schools, Berry and a few classmates will be painting a hanging mural on sailcloth.
Once the mural design is completed, Berry said, it will be printed on T-shirts and buttons that will be sold to raise money to purchase the books. T-shirts will be available for purchase in mid-late November.
While the collaborative is finalizing what the mural will look like, Berry explained that team wants to incorporate a book and a symbol of diversity and representation within the piece.
A team effort
The Board of Directors of the Gloucester Education Foundation (GEF) approved a $1,500 grant for Berry’s collaborative art project to pay for art supplies/
Berry is the first student to receive a grant from GEF.
“We are so excited to be able to support this project that Mila came up with,” said Aria McElhenny, director of the non-profit, which strives to support students and teachers within the school district. “She is paving the way as a leader both as a student and as a person in our community to do exciting things and bring people together and build awareness around really important things.”
“That is what we are about, too,” McElhenny added.
Awesome Gloucester has also donated funding to the campaign.
Some books Berry has suggested to be included on the shelves of her school include a collection found at theconsciouskid.org —a education, research, and policy organization dedicated to equity and promoting healthy racial identity development in youth.
“Storytelling is a great way to talk about the human experience in a way that people can understand,” Berry said.
Those interested in donating to the project may visit http://artforequity.net/donate-page-.html for more information.
