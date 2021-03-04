Art to commemorate Cape Ann COVID victims

Cairns, a video art installation, and a quilt will commemorate those Cape Ann residents who have died from COVID-19.
The Cape Ann Museum, in partnership with the City of Gloucester and LuminArtz, is creating a temporary art installation to pay tribute to those who died from the deadly virus, including 35 people in Gloucester, 55 from Cape Ann, and more than 2,000 people from Essex County. The COVID-19 Memorial will be dedicated at CAM Green during a virtual online ceremony on March 10 and will be open to the public through March 14.
This Friday and Saturday, Miranda Aisling, the museum’s education manager, will work with volunteers to build 55 cairns out of Cape Ann granite in front of the White Ellery House off Grant Circle. By request, the museum will put small markers in front of a cairn to designate it for a specific individual who died of COVID-19. Other cairns will remain anonymous, holding space for all those who have been lost from the region.
On Wednesday, March 10, the museum will present a live-streamed virtual memorial ceremony at 6 p.m. that can be seen live on Facebook and YouTube. It will serve as an opening for the memorial and a vigil for those lost. Due to gathering restrictions, visitors will not be allowed onsite during the ceremony. Instead, residents are encouraged to watch from home and visit afterward. Visitors can reserve s free, timed entrance to see the memorial at CAM Green from Thursday, March 11 through Sunday, March 14, between 12:30 and 8 p.m. and may bring tokens of respect, such as mall stones or flowers, to be left on the cairns.
The cairns and the museum’s Janet & William Ellery James Center will be illuminated by the nonprofit LuminArtz. Pamela Hersch, a Boston-based artist originally from Mexico, will create a video art installation that places the local COVID-19 deaths within the regional, state, and national context.
The Gloucester Memorial Quilt memorializes the Gloucester residents who have died as part of the pandemic, some anonymous and others identified by request of the families.
The Cape Ann Museum encourages anyone who would like their loved one to be memorialized in these projects, or who would like to take part in constructing the Cape Ann cairns on Friday and Saturday, to contact Aisling at education@capeannmuseum.org or 978-283-0455 x125. Family and friends are asked to provide the name of the deceased as well as their town so that the museum can make sure they are included in the memorial.
More information about the Cape Ann Museum Covid-19 Memorial may be found at www.capeannmuseum.org/covidmemorial
CAPE ANN COVID-19 NUMBERS
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,560 confirmed cases Feb. 23, up from 1,512 on Feb. 16, and 40,616 tests given to residents. At least 39 residents have died of COVID-19 complications as of Feb. 22, and 1,009 had recovered as of Jan 10.
Rockport: 240 confirmed cases, five active, on Monday, up from 233 on Feb. 23. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 212 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus as of Feb. 9 while 9,030 tests had been given to residents as of Feb. 23.
Essex: 143 confirmed cases Saturday, up from 136 on Feb. 23, when 4,601 tests of residents had been administered. There have been 55 cases so far this year and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 198 confirmed cases, six active, Wednesday, up from 193 on Feb. 23. More than 9,120 tests given.