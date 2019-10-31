Cape Ann has inspired artists and artisans for centuries and Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative bears testament to the continuing allure of the arts.
This group of 17 artists and artisans is celebrating their 30th anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a free public reception, with live music at the Main Street gallery in Gloucester. Music will be provided by the newest co-op member, potter Ryan McKechnie, and friends.
Kathy Bucholska, a 29-year member, who creates jewelry and mixed media pieces, created her annual Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar, and this 30th anniversary celebration falls on the date of the Mexican celebration.
"I wanted to provide an opportunity for the public to honor passed loved ones and admired artists,” she said.
Founding member Donna Amero said the members want to show their appreciation for the support that they have received over the last three decades.
Local Colors members estimate that the organization has had more than 200 members over the last 30 years. The gallery continues to look for new artists who want to display and sell their work as well as be part of the cooperative experience. Member Claire Perrault, a weaver and fabric artist, became part of cooperative in 1990s, then moved to Key West for more than 15 years, and rejoined last year.
Amero, a stained-glass artist, said the cooperative began in the fall of 1989 when a group of friends thought it might be fun and maybe even profitable to set up shop for the holiday season. That kernel of an idea proved to have life well beyond the holidays.
The members often cite the many lasting friendships they have made with both fellow artists and customers among the many reasons they enjoy being part of the cooperative, as well as meeting people from around the world.
Local Colors has endured through different store fronts on Main Street, and even a fire in 2001.
It is customary that the artists create new works for their special events. In that spirit, Amero designed a dragonfly lamp, which she noted "symbolizes change, transformation and adaptability," for the cooperative's 30th anniversary show.
Jim Sousa, a photographer and member for 10 years, dug into his archives to celebrate Gloucester and Cape Ann by submitting a photograph of the Gloucester Man at the Wheel statue printed on canvas and stretched on an octagonal frame. Artist Judy Plank painted a series of pieces on carved wood, one which she titled "Evening at GHB (Good Harbor Beach)," in homage to the bridge at the popular beach.
Ann Schlecht, a jewelry designer and 15-year member, created mosaic jewelry with tiny Cape Ann sea glass pieces she found and composed into designs in sterling silver frames.
New member Sarah Fris, known for her whimsical paintings, has children’s clothing showcasing her illustrations. Fris, who also illustrates children's books, created a piece for the 30th anniversary titled "Party in a Pumpkin Patch."
Additional members with work on display for the anniversary celebration are Pat Doherty, an artist; Sally Seamans, aka Tin Can Sally. known for her collages and tin can jewelry; Susan Ingram, an artist; Bob Kulchuk, a potter who also works in fused glass; Dave Katz, a photographer; Michael Storella, an artist; Gary Lucas, a relief artist; Virginia Townsend, a potter; and Jim Trudeau, a potter.
The special anniversary exhibit, titled "30 Years of Local Color," will be on display through Nov. 15.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Public reception at Local Colors Artists’ Cooperative celebrating 30 years, featuring live music, refreshments, new work and a 15 percent discount. Specialanniversary exhibit "30 Years of Local Color," on display through Nov. 15.
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Local Colors at 121 Main St., Gloucester.
How much: Free For more details, call 978-283-3996 or visit www.local-colors.org.
