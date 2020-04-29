For many artists, social activism is as important as the colors or compositions they create.
In that spirit, the Gloucester Cultural Initiative and Sawyer Free Library are hosting a May Day virtual public forum to discuss ways that local artists are inspiring others to take notice and take action to mitigate climate change.
The forum take place Friday, May 1, from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom.
"Once again, Cape Ann's artists are beginning to help us all look at the realities of climate change, including the coming impacts on our own shorelines and working waterfront. They also help us understand the choices we will need to make to come through the crisis with the values and quality of life we care so much about," said Valerie Nelson, chair of the speaker series.
The moderator will be artist Meri Jenkins, who for nearly 18 years was supervisor of creative economy initiatives at the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
"Artists have the gift of reflecting the world back to us, again and again, through deeply felt experience," Jenkins said.
"In whatever form is accessible, artists are bringing people awareness of the dilemmas and possibilities facing our planet in troubling times," said added. Their diverse creations may include public art works, music, literature, or even images posted on the internet.
The two featured speakers will be silk painter and environmental planner Susan Quateman and photographer and historian Les Bartlett. They have combined Quateman's silk painting with Bartlett's photography in collaborations that focus on the climate crisis for coastal New England.
Organizers invite the public to join this forum, and ask questions and share comments during an audience participation segment.
Jo-Ann Castano, a long-time Cape Ann arts advocate, said the forum is intended to prompt deeper conversations on social issues.
She noted that there are groups across the country that are organizing efforts to promote arts and climate change education and action.
This forum was planned long before the pandemic and when all events were being shut down, Jenkins urged organizers to present it online.
"There is a need for this forum now. This pandemic has pervaded the media but climate change is just as immediate. We have two crises happening at the same time," Castano said. "A lot of climate change action groups are having more of a voice now, so it's important it doesn't get lost during this pandemic."
Jenkins believes that artists play a key role in the well-being of communities, and can draw attention to issues in "ways that foster greater understanding and better communication."
The Gloucester Cultural Initiative is a nonprofit organization with a mission to enhance the cultural vitality of Gloucester in all its diversity.
To receive access, an RSVP is required at: climatechangearts.rsvpify.com.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
