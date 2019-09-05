As Dorian approached, Danvers line crew went to help

DANVERS — As Hurricane Dorian took aim at central Florida, a call for aid went out over Labor Day weekend for utility line crews willing to drop everything and head to Orlando.
Danvers Electric head line worker Jan Jeffgood and first class line worker Nate Frost were among those who responded. The pair convoyed with 24 other line crews from the area to Orlando on Saturday, said Department of Public Works Director David Lane, who also oversees the town’s municipal electric utility.
Other crews responding to the area included those from Middleton, Georgetown, Marblehead, Wakefield and Rowley, Lane said.
The Danvers team was part of nearly 1,000 line and other workers from other states responding, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Lane said the crews were needed in advance of the storm so they could train on procedures and their safety and work plans. They were grouped in Orlando so they could be deployed where they were needed the most.
It turns out Dorian would skirt the Florida coast. After devastating the Bahamas, the hurricane turned north. And once it was confirmed at 1 p.m. Tuesday that the storm would miss central Florida, Lane said the out-of-state crews were released.
The Danvers Electric crew was expected back in town late Wednesday, Lane said.
The request for crews came from the Northeast Public Power Association, Lane said, which works closely with the American Public Power Association, which has a mutual aid program in place. Last Thursday, as Hurricane Dorian took aim at the Bahamas, municipal power groups in Florida started to put out requests for crews.
Jeffgood and Frost volunteered to go. Lane said once Danvers agrees to send a crew, it’s a potential three-week commitment. The crews drove to Florida in their line truck — Lane said before the pair left, the DPW’s garage division inspected their truck to make sure it had spare tires and filters and that it could work in adverse conditions.
This isn’t the first time Danvers Electric has sent workers elsewhere in the country to aid in storm emergencies. In September 2017, Danvers Electric was among area crews sent to restore power in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2673, eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
