As Raimo readies to retire, GEF seeks replacement

Gloucester students are losing a major champion to retirement.
Christina “Tina” Raimo is retiring Dec. 31 after seven years as executive director of the Gloucester Education Foundation, the nonprofit that provides city students with resources more often associated with wealthy suburban or private schools. In recent years, those have ranged from extensive support for a robotics program at the high school to funding for enhanced music instruction at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, to overhauls of theater sound systems at both schools.
In an interview after her retirement was officially announced — she had informed the foundation's board in January, she said, and her pending retirement was hardly a tightly-kept secret — Raimo described her role as serving as a bridge between potential donors and the schools.
“A lot of people want to support the schools, but they don’t know how, or what’s needed,” she said, and that's where the foundation comes in.
Funding comes from individuals as well as other foundations. In some cases, the Gloucester Education Foundation funds projects from its overall pool of resources. In others, the group connects donors with school administrators and the donors then make direct gifts to schools. Regardless, money is deployed to expand offerings rather than cover costs the school district would typically absorb.
“We don’t fill pot-holes,” Raimo said. “We’re there to bring new resources and new programs and new opportunities to students, (investments) that really move the needle.”
On Raimo’s watch, the foundation has enjoyed steady financial growth, public records indicate.
The group’s endowment at the end of fiscal 2012 stood at $165,396. For fiscal 2018, which ended in March of that year, the endowment was $756,229. Net assets more than doubled during the same period, from a little more than $404,000 to $1.07 million. Spending on programs exceeded a quarter million dollars each year, with the exception of fiscal 2018.
Gregg Bach, who as assistant superintendent for teaching and previously principal of East Gloucester Elementary School has worked with Raimo for years, said her contributions to the schools extend beyond significant fundraising and successful grant-writing.
On numerous occasions, Bach said, a teacher would approach Raimo directly to share an idea and she then would coordinate the necessary meeting of the teacher, an administrator and herself to work out funding for the resulting project.
"She's a steady, kind, understanding contact who also helps deliver," Bach said. "She has moved both organizations forward — the schools and the Education Foundation."
Joe Calamo, president of the GEF Board of Directors, said in an interview that Raimo’s greatest strength during her tenure was “her relationships.”
“She did a great job of coming into the city and really becoming part of the city — she really became the face of our organization,” he said.
John Sarrouf, a GEF Board member, said Raimo maintained the foundation's community culture while “creating a level of professionalism and bringing in systems” that made it more efficient and productive.
“She has done an outstanding job for the GEF, and the organization's number-one challenge now is to fill her shoes,” longtime Gloucester public education supporter Martin Del Vecchio said in an interview.
Asked what she thought the foundation’s biggest challenge going forward will be, Raimo said: “There’s always more work to be done. There’s always more we want to do for the students.”
And what advice would she give her successor in the job?
“Think the best,” she said, echoing the Gloucester Education Foundation’s motto.
The executive director’s position in recent years has paid around $60,000 annually, according to state filings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.