SALEM — Peabody Essex Museum has received a significant boost in its Asian art holdings.
The museum announced this week that it has accepted “a transformational gift” of more than 1,600 photographic works from the Joy of Giving Something Foundation. The works will join more than 5,000 already in the museum’s hands.
Museum curator Stephanie Tung said the donation is the result of about two years of discussions.
“We have a massive collection of 19th-century Asian photography, one of the largest repositories of that in the United States,” Tung said. “Because of that, they were thinking this would be a great place for the (existing works) to function in dialog with the 20th-century work.”
The gift is based on a collection pulled together by Howard Stein, who founded the foundation in 1988. Over the years, he connected with what the museum described as “the most innovative practitioners of photography from around the world and supporting emerging artists with publication projects, scholarships, and related programs.”
“When the founder passed away, they wanted to start dispersing the collection,” Tung said. “They’ve been trying to disperse this Howard Stein collection to places where the collection could be the utmost use.”
The newly gifted works represent the combined efforts of 123 artists, most of whom are either of East Asian descent or had worked in East Asia from 1930 to today.
It will pair well alongside the museum’s existing collection of art and photography from Asia, with plans calling for an exhibit in 2022 titled “China Through the Lens.” Tung said the exhibit, in addition to its display at Peabody Essex, will also travel to other institutions.
The collections will work to show the evolution of photography from its European roots to when it hit mainland China in 1844, at which point it became “a colonial extension to China,” Tung said.
“We found a lot of stories about how photography and painting was integrated in China,” she said. “That’s a story that only Peabody Essex Museum can really tell, so it’s special.”
