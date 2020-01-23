BOSTON — In an effort to reduce the cost of some generic prescription drugs, Blue Cross Blue Shield companies from around the country are partnering with a non-profit to help bring more affordable select generic drugs to market in uncompetitive markets.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and 18 locally operated BCBS companies are committing $55 million in capital toward the venture with Civica Rx to acquire and develop new generic drugs at lower prices through volume contracts and multi-year purchasing agreements.
The new subsidiary of Civica, which was formed in 2018, will focus initially on a few generic drugs that have been identified for their high potential for savings.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts — the state's largest health insurer — is not currently one of the partners, but other health plans, employers, retail partners and health care companies are invited to join.
The partners estimate that their first generic drugs will come to market by early 2022.
