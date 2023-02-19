Astrophysicist Joseph Filippazzo beamed into the West Parish Elementary School library Friday afternoon, talking to more than 60 third-graders about his work on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope while answering students’ questions about moons, dwarf planets, planets, stars, galaxies and the universe.
Filippazzo is the younger brother of the school’s literacy coach, Adrienne Ricci-Munn of Gloucester, and he works with the Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph or NIRISS instrument onboard the James Webb Space Telescope collecting and analyzing the data that is being sent back to Earth.
“I help make sure that the pictures that James Webb takes and these rainbows that we collect (with the spectrograph), what I do is I make sure that all of that information has no problems with it,” he said.
Filippazzo connected with students while they were studying about outer space in their new Wit & Wisdom English Language Arts curriculum focused on the question: “How do people learn about space?” Filippazzo talked about what he does, answered questions from students gathered on the rug of the library and showed some images from the Webb telescope, including the Cosmic Cliffs and the stellar nursery called the Pillars of Creation.
“So I’m also, to some people’s disappointment, including my own, not an astronaut. I’ve actually never been to space. I hope to go one day, that would be amazing, but we’ll see what happens,” said Filippazzo, who explained that as an astrophysicist he studies “things that are in space” and how they are formed and change.
He told the students there is one main tool to see the universe, and that is with light seen through telescopes.
“In my job, I get to use really big telescopes,” said Filippazzo, who works in a place called the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.
“What we do is we control the telescopes that take pictures of things in outer space,” he said. When Filippazzo asked why they would want to put a telescope in outer space, Jacob Kull said: “I think James Webb, I think we would want to put a telescope in space to take pictures of other galaxies.”
Filippazzo explained that by putting a telescope in space, scientists don’t have to worry about clouds, weather and air getting in the way of getting clear pictures. While some of his colleagues work on the Hubble Space Telescope, he works on the James Webb Space Telescope, which is made up of 18 golden hexagonal mirrors that collects light and reflects it to instruments, sending it back to Earth from an antenna on the underside of the telescope.
It’s the biggest mirror that has ever been put into space, he said.
“Part of my job is figuring out how to get the best science from the pictures that this telescope takes,” he said.
“I was so happy to do the presentation,” said Filippazzo in an email to the Times. “It’s almost harder to do a talk for third-graders than for colleagues. There’s too much to talk about and the kids have so many great questions that show they are really thinking and wondering about how the universe works. If they left with just a little more curiosity and a little more confidence that science is a tool they can use to understand our world, then it was definitely a success.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.