At Hammond Castle, picnics and movies by the sea     

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High near 80F. WNW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.