At Hammond Castle, picnics and movies by the sea     

Like everything else here on Cape Ann, July 2020 was no picnic at Gloucester's Hammond Castle.
But this July, thanks to Massachusetts' successful vaccine roll-out, you can picnic like it's 2021in the shade of its medieval towers, turrets and flying buttresses. In fact, thanks to some fresh thinking, you can picnic while viewing the kind of movies John Hays Hammond would have loved on the kind of big silver screen he once raised for his guests.
When he was not busy inventing, among many other things, radio-controlled torpedoes, Hammond — who, in the Roaring Twenties, transformed part of Gloucester's rocky, seaside cliffs into his own piece of medieval Europe — was a film buff.
And there was nothing he loved more than turning his castle's great hall into a cinema for guests that included the likes of Marlene Dietrich, George Gershwin, Noel Coward, and Walt Disney who privately screened his 1940 masterpiece, "Fantasia," under its medieval arches.
All of this got Katie McElwain, herself a film buff, thinking. As the castle's new director of marketing and communications, McElwain says she was looking for new ways to make the museum more accessible.
McElwain says she wants people to discover the museum and its owner, naturally, as she did. Before before joining the staff, McElwain, amother of three, juggled two jobs just to be able to volunteer at the castle.
Taking its cue from Hammond himself, museum staff have been increasingly throwing open the castle's great, carved doors snd welcoming the world for holiday-themed parties and events, including, in past summers, Thursday evening candlelit tours.
The July Picnic Movie Series takes things a step further, says McElwain. Like the summer concert series at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich, the Hammond Castle series lets guests relax and roam, experiencing their visit on their own terms, says McElwain. The films are are "The Secret of the Kells" on July 8, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" on July 15, "The Princess Bride" on July 22 and "Young Frankenstein" on July 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. Movies start at sundown, about 8 p.m.
A Medieval Arms & Armor presentation will be offered 10 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, July 10, and Aug. 14. Curatorial director John Leysath will walk visitors through the world of medieval arms and armor while will delving into the history, engineering, and use of armor.
Renaissance Music Day will be this Sunday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Performing in and around the castle, four New England music groups will perform traditional medieval, renaissance, and Celtic instruments and vocals throughout the day. Offsite parking will be available in addition to museum parking.
Admission to each of the Picnic Movie Series films, Medieval Arms presentations and Renaissance Music Day is $20 adults, $10 children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.
Bubbles and Books story time takes places Mondays in July and August beginning at 10:15 a.m., followed by a bubble party on the castle's back lawn. Attendees should free to bring a blanket to cuddle with while enjoying some classic prince and princess stories and exploring lesser known favorites, too. Admission for this event if free for children 5 and younger, $9 for children 6 to 12, $14 for adults and $10 for those 65 and older,.
Tickets for these events may be purchased at hammondcastle.org. The museum is located at 80 Hesperus Ave in Gloucester.
