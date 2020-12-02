If you are looking to get tested for the novel coronavirus, the journey may only take you as far as your kitchen table.
Beauport Ambulance Service, Inc. will offer COVID-19 concierge testing in the comfort of a patient's residencies beginning Monday, Dec. 7. The service will be available for residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Rowley, Hamilton, and Wenham.
"It is saving patients from having to drive out of town, standing in line for up to two hours, and is discrete so they don't have to expose themselves to the elements," said John Morris, president of Beauport Ambulance Service Inc. "They can do it from the comfort of their homes."
The Gloucester-based ambulance service provides 24-hour emergency life support as well as non-emergency transfers to and between medical facilities.
Utilizing CLIA-accredited lab Broad Institutes, all at-home testing provided through the local ambulance service will be PCR level — a nasal swab diagnostic test.
Morris explained that patients can expect results two to three days after the test is taken.
Each test will cost $175 and appointments are required by calling 978-281-6955 24-hours prior to the appointment.
The COVID-19 concierge testing will be offered seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"We are doing this because I like to the support the local community," Morris said. "To provide an ease to things."
