ESSEX — The Essex Police and Fire departments are now fully operational in the new Public Safety Building on John Wise Avenue.
The Times was treated to a tour of the new facility by police Chief Paul Francis, fire Chief Ramie Reader and firefighter Eian Woodman on Tuesday afternoon. The $15.5 million, two-story facility starkly contrasts the aging Memorial Building on Martin Street, which both departments shared for decades.
"We're still moving in," said Francis. "We're moving all the files in and putting some stuff up on the walls. Back in April we had a moving company take all the heavy stuff. Everything else was moved by myself and the officers."
Each of the police department's nine full-time employees now have their own space to work.
"Everything is nice and organized now," said Administrative Assistant Mary-Elinor Dagle, who previously worked with Francis in an office trailer behind the Memorial Building, "although the trailer was not as bad compared to some of the other offices."
Francis said having the Police Department all under one roof is a huge benefit.
"For me, I like the fact we're so much more efficient now," he explained. "We have plenty of more room to move around. It's light years ahead of where we were (at the Memorial Building), and we're very appreciative."
A highlight of the new police headquarters, located on the bottom floor, is a booking facility, which the Martin Street building did not have. The department is still waiting on a sign-off from the state Department of Public Health before it can be used. Francis said the inspection may come within the next few weeks. Once up and running, Essex Police will no longer need to rely on other local departments to detain suspected lawbreakers.
A big concern the police department faced was moving a storage container filled with various files and records, some going back 70 years, that didn't fit in the old station. Tally's Towing of Gloucester offered to move and install it in the new building's back parking lot free of charge.
Down the hallway is the Fire Department. Woodman showed off the building's sleeping quarters, which will come in handy when firefighters are on call overnight during harsh storms.
"We'd usually just watch TV all night" at the Memorial Building, he explained. "There was no room for us to shut our eyes for a couple minutes. Now, (the new facility) is like a penthouse for us."
Woodman said he's grateful that the new facility has places to wash up after a long day of work. Contaminated clothing is not allowed to leave the four-door, 42-foot-high vehicle bay. The hall comes equipped with a small locker room and shower stall.
"It's nice having a personal locker and place to wash up just to get the blood, vomit or whatever off of you before you head home," he explained. "I have young kids and before I would sometimes have to undress and wash up outside before I went in."
On Tuesday, the exercise room shared by police and firefighters is still being worked on. Its expected to have a couple treadmills, free weights and wall-mounted TVs, according to Francis. First, however, rubber flooring needs to be installed, which Francis says is coming in June.
Both departments also share a kitchen area and a large, all-purpose conference room on the second floor. The conference room is also available for public use, and the town hopes to host all future elections there.
A new traffic light — the town's first permanent one — has been installed outside the station on John Wise Avenue. The light typically blinks yellow but when one of the town's fire engines turn on its sirens, a wireless signal switches the light to red, making it easier for firefighters to peel out of the side driveway.
Outdoors, some more fencing and landscaping work needs to be done. Other than that, the more than 10-year effort to secure the new Public Safety building in Essex is complete.
"We have everything we need now," said Woodman. "Vehicles change, equipment changes, and now we're ready to make those changes for the next 20 or 30 years. I really commend the residents for allowing us to have this. It's a nice gift.