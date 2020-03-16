At virtual town hall, Moulton hints at coming recession

While Gov. Charlie Baker has forbidden groups of 25 people or more to gather in public due to the highly contagious coronavirus, around 150 people gathered virtually Monday evening to view Rep. Seth Moulton’s town hall address on Facebook Live.
Originally, the event was to be held at Manchester-Essex Regional High School. Due to coronavirus concerns, the Moulton office announced early last week it would move the session online. Viewers we able to submit questions live in the chat room.
“These are unprecedented times,” Moulton opened the stream from his home in Salem. “My team and I have been leaning into this pandemic. We’ve been out ahead, and I’ve been encouraging my colleges in Washington on both sides of the aisle to take this issue seriously…The chance to contain this virus has past. It’s spreading within our community. And our goal now has to be to slow the spread of the virus so that it doesn’t get too many people sick at the same time and overwhelm our health care system.”
Despite “the mistakes that have been made to date” from the government, “especially from our president,” Moulton said he believes there “is much more that we can still do” to prevent the spread of virus, such as washing hands and practicing social distancing. Later in the chat, he also recommended staying hydrated, eating well-balanced meals and getting as much healthy sleep as possible to keep immune systems strong.
“The testing has been abysmal,” he said later in the stream. “This is a massive failure of the Trump administration to simply be unable to get more tests out there. We should of accepted the World Health Organization test that already being used around the globe. We should have not insisted on using a CDC test that then failed. And we certainly should be ramping up distribution of test kits way faster than is happening right now. To put this in perspective, South Korea has tested 3,692 people for every million South Koreans…For every one million Americans, we tested five…That’s shameful. That’s a massive failure.”
A woman named Lisa asked if Moulton would extend unemployment benefits during this nation-wide social shutdown.
“The House passed an important bill on Friday night,” he explained. “It still hasn’t been taken up by the Senate, but if it is, and this is in fact supported by the president, it will extend unemployment protections, it will extend paid leave, it will make sure everybody can get tested for free. These are important first steps in dealing with this virus, but it’s not enough. And I have every expectation that we will get called back to Washington sometime in the next two weeks to vote on the next package of relief.”
Johanna Drzyzga from North Andover asked, “…what steps can small business in Masschusetts take to ensure financial continuity as they are increasingly forced to closed...without needing to take out loans that will require payback?”
Moulton began his answer by saying the nation should expect a “full-blown recession” as a result of the coronavirus.
“For those are you who are small business owners and are trying to figure out how to get through this, we hope to provide more relief through the aid packages that we’re working on in Congress,” he continued. “We fought very hard to make sure that small businesses got the benefit from the last bill. The president was trying very hard to make it an across-the-board corporate tax cut. Much of the benefits would have gone to largest corporations…We have to make sure that the small businesses, the lifeblood not only our local economy but our entire American economy writ large, are protected.”
In addition, Moulton told viewers he favored “simply giving $1,000, $500 payments directly to everyone in America” versus a corporate tax cut.
“Why not avoid the corporate-government bureaucracy of the tax system and just go straight to every American?” he asked.
Stephanie Bartelt of Groveland asked Moulton, “Can you help Brigham and Women’s get more (personal protective equipment)? It is inexcusable that the CDC downgraded PPE mask requirements based on availability. We are not testing enough and are in significant danger of infection.”
Moulton responded the nation currently doesn’t have enough PPE equipment available to deal with the coronavirus.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat this,” he said. “We’ve got to ramp up production and we’ve got to make sure it gets distributed as quickly as possible…(I’ve been saying), ‘We got to bite the bullet, folks, and stop making all this stuff in China. Get it made here, get factories retooled…Let’s show some World War II-style ingenuity here to meet this crisis…and, by the way, put some good Americans to work in the process.’”
When asked about public schools, Moulton said teachers with salary should be paid during the shutdown, although support staff that may earn a wage “may be at the discretion of a district or a school. Obviously, we are encouraging schools to stay on top of this.”
Near the end of the session, Moulton said he expects the coronavirus may stick around into the middle of the summer.
“Right now, we’re statistically about where Italy was a few weeks ago…Of course, because haven’t done enough testing we don’t actually know if that’s where we are…But if that’s the case this is going to get a lot worse quite quickly. We’re going to see a lot more requirements to stay at home, to self quarantine, a lot more business and schools will be shut down and they’ll be shut down for longer. At some point, based on experience, the virus will peak and fewer people will start getting infected.”
Multiple times during the stream, Moulton plugged his website, moulton.house.gov/coronavirus, for the latest updates and resources.
Unrelated to the coronavirus, Moulton told viewer Jerry Guilebbe of Beverly he has been working with the Veterans Association and Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken on understaffing issues at the Gloucester VA.
