BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey is rejecting a local ban on new natural gas hookups, dealing a blow to environmental groups that have worked to speed up a shift away from the use of fossil fuels to wind, solar and other renewables.
Last year Brookline became the first community in the state to ban new gas hookups. A bylaw approved at Town Meeting prohibits the installation of oil and gas heating systems in new construction beginning in 2021.
That became a model for several other communities also seeking to curb reliance on fossil fuels.
On Tuesday, Healey's office issued a ruling that the Brookline bylaw conflicts with state building and gas codes, which preempt local regulations.
In a statement, Healey said the goal of the ban was admirable.
"While we are legally obligated to disapprove bylaws that are inconsistent with state law, we will continue to lead efforts in Massachusetts and nationally to protect ratepayers and the environment, make our buildings more efficient, and work alongside our communities to reduce the threat of climate change," she said.
The push to ban gas hookups was a new strategy for opponents of fossil fuels, who've largely focused on blocking regional pipeline projects.
Many local proposals are patterned on an ordinance passed in Berkeley, California, last summer. It was the first such ban in the country.
To be sure, the hookup bans face resistance, not to mention the possibility of legal challenge, from the oil and gas industry, restauranteurs, real estate developers and business interests. They argue that banning gas hookups will drive up construction costs and hamper economic development, while doing little for the environment.
In 2018, roughly two-thirds of the state's energy came from natural gas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
