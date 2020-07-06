SALEM — One of the longest-practicing attorneys on the North Shore has been disciplined by the state's Board of Bar Overseers for decades of poor record-keeping in his client funds account.
And while most of the money sitting in Thomas Barrett's interest on lawyer trust account (IOLTA) at Eastern Bank was actually owed to himself for fees he'd earned in cases, approximately $10,000 of the funds belong to individuals or entities that so far cannot be identified, according to a summary of findings from the BBO.
In an agreement with the BBO (the state agency that supervises attorney conduct in Massachusetts), Barrett was given a three-month suspension, to be stayed for a year, according to a summary provided by the agency.
That means Barrett can continue to practice law but must meet certain conditions, including completion of a course on financial record-keeping and continued efforts to identify anyone who is owed funds.
Barrett has been a licensed attorney in Massachusetts since 1971 and has an office on Federal Street in Salem. This is the first disciplinary action against him.
In their agreement, Barrett and the board agreed that the failure to properly reconcile the account stretched back over several decades.
The amounts owed to numerous clients were relatively small, and in some cases, nominal, the summary said. As of the date of the board's summary, $77,000 had been refunded.
Barrett opened a new IOLTA account last year and is in compliance with all record-keeping requirements, the summary said.
While issues with poor record-keeping by attorneys generally draw a public reprimand at most, the board felt the stayed suspension was appropriate because of Barrett's inability to identify the owners of approximately $10,000 in funds.
