Author pens new Hammond biography

Author John Dandola has released his second volume of a biography of Gloucester inventor John Hays Hammond Jr.
"Living in the Past, Looking to the Future: The Biography of John Hays Hammond Jr.," came out Feb. 12, the 55th anniversary of Hammond’s death, published by Quincannon Publishing Group.
Dandola said he decided to dive into a second volume because he was constantly asked more questions by readers and visitors to the Hammond Castle Museum. Hammond built the medieval-style castle Hammond overlooking Gloucester Harbor with construction completed in 1929. Hammond is known as a prolific inventor and father of radio remote-control.
Dandola's fascination with Hammond and the castle stem from his love of the medieval era. But he later found out he had another connection -- to inventor Thomas Alva Edison who worked a half a century in West Orange, New Jersey, where Dandola was born and raised.
"Dandola’s grandfather worked as a personal messenger boy for Edison during the same years Hammond was Edison’s protégé. What’s more, both Hammond and Dandola’s grandfather shared a friendship with Edison’s youngest son, Theodore," noted the publisher.
Dandola said his work on the second volume was exhaustive and entailed a great deal of detective work to confirm the veracity of uncovered details, either through the writer's own discovery or information shared with the writer. He corresponded with sources from around the globe.
The author noted that this second volume expands upon Hammond’s personal life along with the much sought-after list of the inventor’s patents.
"That patent list was no small feat to compile as it required research into a great many foreign patent offices for cross-reference," according to a prepared statement from the book's publisher, which further noted that Hammond's patents stand at more than 550 in the United States and an estimated 800 worldwide.
Dandola decided to expand that first volume of the biography, published in 2002, after learning new details about a year later from a local innkeeper. A guest at the inn who was visiting from the Seattle area had grown up in Gloucester, and shared with the innkeeper that her father's ex-wife was Irene Felton, who later married Hammond.
"From that one incident, more information floated in over the years -- especially after Dandola included Hammond and the castle as characters in several mystery novels," according to the publisher.
In addition to being a writer of fiction and nonfiction, Dandola is a screenwriter and playwright. Of his 13 mystery novels, three feature Hammond and the castle. In addition to the two-volume biography, he also wrote "Ghosts of Hammond Castle," edited a book of Hammond's short stories, and out-of-print are a Hammond Castle guidebook and coloring book.
His wife co-authored "Recipes from Hammond Castle" with Hammond's cook, the late Nellie Nally Connors, with whom they became close friends. Born in County Cork, Ireland, Connors moved to Gloucester as a teenager and never left. Connors also became a character in two of Dandola's mystery novels set at the castle in the 1940s.
The new 318-page biography, which includes many vintage photos, is available from Quincannon Publishing Group priced at $21.95, or it can be combined as a set with the original biography for $39.95. For information on this and other works, visit www.QuincannonGroup.com.
