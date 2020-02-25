Toward the end of a casual lunch a few years back, author Andre DuBus III asked his dining companion, a man he had only recently met, why he had spent 15 years incarcerated in Walpole Prison. "I killed my wife," the man replied.
Dubus beat a hasty retreat, but the words stayed with him, and as he started putting them down, the man evolved into a dying ex-con by the name of Danny Ahearn. In 2018, Danny's story became"Gone So Long," Dubus's seventh and latest novel, the bestseller he will discuss with an audience of tapas-nibbling local literary fans this Thursday, Feb. 27, in the back room of the Azorean Restaurant & Bar on Washington Street.
The event, organized by and to benefit the Gloucester Writers Center — tickets were $50 a person — is a sellout, and for good reason. Dubus, a longtime resident of Newbury, is as generous a speaker as he is a writer. In interviews, he is engaged, engaging, candid and colorful. He loves quoting his many idols, telling one interviewer that he agrees with the late therapist and author Virginia Satir, that "intimacy is my own ability to share a truth with you and your ability to reciprocate."
He knows what makes his people tick because he was one of them, the product of a hardscrabble boyhood that left him "getting beat up and learning to fight back."
Writing, for Dubus, was salvation. He has said that if it weren't for the power of the pen, he'd probably be in prison. That imagining may explain part of the power of "Gone So Long," whose Danny Ahearn shakily re-emerges into the world after no fewer than 40 long years in prison, facing the daughter and mother of the wife he'd killed.
Dubus brings to this scenario his signature empathy, compassion, and redemptive spirit. Perhaps best known for his 1999 National Book Award finalist "The House of Sand and Fog" — which, adapted to film, was nominated in 2004 for three Academy Awards — his 2011 memoir 'Townie'' further cemented his reputation as a writer who more than lived up to his name as son of the late, great writer Andre Dubus II.
Though father and son are literary equals, stylistically they could not be more different. The senior Dubus, a short story master often compared to Raymond Carver, is as spare as the younger Dubus is dense. Downright organic in his descriptions, the younger Dubus deeply researched "Garden of Last Days," which imagined the final days spent in Florida by the 9/11 terrorists. Originally 800 pages, shaved of 250 pages by his editor, it was published at just more than 500. But density, the industry, generosity and richness of detail, is what Andre Dubus III fans —and there are legions of them— love about his work.
Between his DNA and his upbringing, Dubus brings to the page a kind of double vision. Raised, following their parents' divorce, mostly by their mother, poor in the mean streets of poor Massachusetts towns, he and his siblings were at weekends spliced into the erudite groves of New England academe, commuting to the college campus where their father, by then an established literary light, taught and wrote.
It was Town vs. Gown, and in his memoir "Townie" the younger Dubus would write of the one world from the perspective of the other. In later books, such as the aptly named "Dirty Love," his graphic observations of the underbelly of redneck Massachusetts beach towns comes from the kind of research you can only get by working the kind of gritty jobs he did in those beach towns.
Dubus says his fiction is character driven, and his characters are sadly familiar to anyone who has spent any time in the disenfranchised towns of Massachusetts. Here, from "Gone So Long," is a description of the ex-con Danny that captures his character in exactly three sentences:
"It was like he wasn’t sure where he was supposed to go next and he was waiting for someone to tell him. He looked up Canal Street then down it, and that’s when she saw how close together his eyes were, how thick his forearms were. And then he started to walk, stepping off the curb into the street, and his arms hung still, or moved but did not move much, and she could smell fried clams and the ocean and she knew."
Like most of his work, "Gone So Long" was a long time in the writing. Dubus is fond of saying that his finished work is often "a phoenix of what's risen from what's failed." And like most of his finished work, "Gone So Long" was worth the wait. Winning starred reviews from Publisher’s Weekly and Library Journal, it was selected for The Boston Globe’s “Twenty Best Books of 2018,” and Amazon's “The Best Books of 2018” and “Top 100.”
Published in more than 25 languages, DuBus teaches full-time at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and has taught writing at Harvard University, Tufts University, and Emerson College. He is recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, The National Magazine Award for Fiction, two Pushcart Prizes, an American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature.
Husband, father, and self-proclaimed "open book of a guy" he will be joined at the podium on Thursday night by his friend Stephanie Cassatly, herself an author of a memoir about violence and redemption, "Notice of Release: A Daughter’s Journey to Forgive her Mother’s Killer." On the menu will be tapas, talk, conversation, and plenty of applause.
Joann Mackenzie may be contacted at jmackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.
