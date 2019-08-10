A local author will discuss his new adventure novel and share “wicked good sea stories” at Hammond Castle Museum on Wednesday.
Gloucester author James Masciarelli will offer a behind-the-scenes discussion of his adventure novel "Beyond Beauport" at 7 p.m. at the museum, 80 Hesperus Ave.
The book is about a Gloucester woman’s mid-life quest for her seafaring and pirate ancestry, and takes readers from Cape Ann's shores to historic ports of the Eastern Seaboard, the Florida Keys and Caribbean, where past and present sea raiders still roam.
"From the working waterfront to the high seas, 'Beyond Beauport' captures the nautical adventures of a Gloucester woman looking to catch a second wind," said JoeAnn Hart of Gloucester and author of "Float" and "Stamford ’76: A True Story of Murder, Corruption, Race, and Feminism in the 1970s." "Full of history, geography, maritime life, storms, and recipes, Masciarelli has created an exciting tale of today’s woman at one with the sea.”
Masciarelli will also tell stories of explorers, privateers, maritime history, true female pirates and fun facts about Gloucester. Following the interactive discussion and book signing, a tour of the museum will be available.
Masciarelli is a writer, entrepreneur, and uses ideas gathered from his social work, human resource, and business career in his creative fiction. He resides in Naples, Florida, and his homeport, Gloucester, with his creative wife and twin beagles.
Tickets are $15 and include a tour of the castle.
More information about the event and tickets are available by contacting Hammond Castle Museum at info@hammondcastle.org or 978-283-2080.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.