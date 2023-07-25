ROCKPORT — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a South Boston woman who was SCUBA diving about two miles off the coast of Rockport on Saturday.
According to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, Rockport Police were notified late Saturday afternoon of a potential drowning near the Dry Salvages outcropping, approximately two miles northwest of the town.
The victim, Sara Elizabeth Nivens, 40, of South Boston, was assisted back onto the charter boat where she had begun the dive with her father. The boat, the Cape Ann Diver II, later docked at T-Wharf in Rockport.
Nivens was first taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester, before being transferred to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, where she was pronounced dead on Monday.
The incident is being investigated by the Essex D.A.’s Office State Police Detective Unit, the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and the Rockport Police Department, according to Tucker’s office.
Rockport Harbormaster Rosemary Lesch reported Monday that she and fellow Harbormaster Scott Story responded to a distress signal about 2 ½ miles offshore around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“The diver came up and she was unresponsive,” said Lesch.
Lesch said Nivens was part of a group of about 10 divers on an excursion aboard the Cape Ann Diver II of Gloucester She was located in the Dry Salvages area, an outcropping popular for diving excursions.
After arriving at the dive site, Lesch said one of the Rockport harbormasters joined the divers and the woman on the boat, while the other harbormaster escorted the boat back into Rockport Harbor.
Waiting for them was an ambulance from the Rockport Fire Department, Lesch said. Rockport Fire Chief Mark Wonson said firefighter-paramedics were at the boat ramp waiting to meet the boat. Lesch said after the woman was placed in an ambulance, she was then taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
The Dry Salvages site lies a mile east of Avery’s Ledge outside Rockport. The location is a popular dive site, due in part, to the colony of seals that are found there.
Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer James Bridges said Coast Guardsmen piloted the 29-foot Response Boat Small 29183 to the scene and led the Cape Ann Diver II into shore.
“We responded and essentially escorted the vessel in,” said Bridges. “We just made sure they were able to get into the shore safely.”
Bridges said the Dry Salvages site presents a danger to boaters.
“It’s a hazard to navigation,” he said.
In June 2019, Maximo Arias, 65, of Warwick, Rhode Island, man died after being found unresponsive in the water while diving near the Dry Salvages. Harbormaster Scott Story said at the time that Arias was participating in an excursion on the Cape Ann Diver II with three other divers.
In addition, in December 2018, Andrzej Jolowenczak, 53, of Wilmington died after reportedly being in distress while diving off Pebble Beach near Penzance Road in Rockport.
