ROCKPORT — After a Sunday night accident in Rockport involving an MBTA commuter rail train and a Rockport police cruiser, authorities are keeping information about the crash close to the vest.
Superintendent Richard Sullivan of the MBTA Transit Police Department confirmed Monday that his department is handling the case.
“This incident is under investigation,” he said, noting that the investigation will take time.
“We need a meaningful opportunity to investigate,” he said.
Police Chief John Horvath also had little information to share about the crash. He did identify the officer involved as David LoConte, who was transported to Beverly Hospital for what he said are minor injuries.
Horvath referred questions about the investigation to MBTA Transit Police.
Questions about the incident put to Joe Pesaturo, MBTA spokesman, were not answered either.
“We will defer to the police department,” Pesaturo said.
Horvath said the cause of the accident has not yet been determined.
“There was a collision between a train and police cruiser, which is currently under investigation by the (MBTA) Transit Police,” Horvath said. “The officer suffered injuries to be considered minor at this time. No charges at this time.”
Both the train and the cruiser were both determined to be traveling at a low rate of speed at the time of the crash, according to police. Horvath said there were 10 passengers on the train and no passengers were injured.
On Tuesday, Rockport Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira referred all questions about the investigation to Horvath.
“I defer to the police chief on this matter,” said Vieira.
In the meantime, Vieira said town officials are trying to determine what to do with the damaged police cruiser.
“A new cruiser costs approximately $73,000 (based on latest capital budget approval at Town Meeting)," Vieira said. “We are awaiting the insurance company’s assessment before a replace or repair decision is made.”
