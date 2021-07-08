TOPSFIELD — The Topsfield Fair will return for 2021, according to a statement from representatives of the fair.
In 2020, the fair was canceled for only the the third time in its more than 200-year history, the statement said, but this Oct. 1 through 11, locals and tourists will once again be able to enjoy the fair's entertainment, art, food and agriculture.
Asked what the return of America's oldest county fair represents, Topsfield Fair spokesman Dave Thomson replied: “I would say 'hope,' because we've been in this period due to the virus where people haven't been able to take part in traditions and gather in any form. This shows we’re heading in the right direction.
“The tradition continues," Thomson said. "It is going to be the fair everyone knows and loves back in full force.”
According to the Essex Agricultural Society, the organization which runs the Topsfield Fair, the only other times the fair had ever been canceled were in response to the 1918 influenza pandemic and World War II.
“Having to cancel last year’s Topsfield Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic was devastating,” said James O’Brien, the fair's general manager, in Wednesday's statement. “We are thrilled to announce that the fair will return this year with no restrictions and we look forward to seeing everyone on the fairgrounds in October.”
O'Brien added: “When the fair returned in 1946, it opened to record-breaking attendance. Knowing how much people have missed going to events, I expect this year’s fair will be a banner year for attendance. In preparation, we have installed additional sinks and hand-sanitizing stations to the hundreds already in place for added safety and convenience.”
In the meantime, the fairgrounds will continue to be used as a drive-in movie theater, according to Thomson.
“The drive-in continues to be consistent,” he said about ticket sales. “And one of the great things about the summer season is they've been able to show new releases.”
Current movies being shown at the drive-in include "Black Widow" and "Boss Baby 2."
The drive-in will continue to be open through mid-September when preparations for the fair will begin. The drive-in will reopen in mid-October, Thomson said.
The function hall located on the property, Coolidge Hall, is also open and hosting weddings and other events.
Pre-fair admission tickets are $12 each and can be purchased online at www.topsfieldfair.org, while tickets during the run of the fair are $15 each.
The statement said that the fair is also in need of full-time and part-time staff as well as hundreds of volunteers. Anyone who is interested should call 978-887-5000. The Topsfield Fair is also accepting applications for vendors at www.topsfieldfair.org/about/concessions-vendors.
A schedule for concerts, which are all free with fair admission, will be announced in the weeks to come, Thomson said.
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, enolan@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter @erin_nolan_.