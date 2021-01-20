BEVERLY — Students from two Northshore Education Consortium programs that deal with addiction and disabilities are moving back into their school building after water damage forced it to close in September.
Students returned to the Kevin O’Grady School on Sohier Road in Beverly last week, while Northshore Recovery High School students are set go back on Jan. 25.
Many of the approximately 150 students have been attending school in temporary spaces at Cummings Center in Beverly since an overnight leak in a rooftop water tank caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to their school at 112 Sohier Road on Sept. 30.
“It’s been quite a challenge,” Northshore Education Consortium Executive Director Fran Rosenberg said.
Northshore Education Consortium is the largest provider of special education programs on Cape Ann and the North Shore. Its programs include the Kevin O’Grady School for students with significant developmental disabilities, and Northshore Recovery High School for teens affected by substance abuse. Both schools are located at 112 Sohier Road.
Rosenberg said that when school officials entered the building on the morning of Sept. 30, two weeks after the school year had begun, they found “extensive flooding” on all three floors. She said a water tank on the roof of the building had developed a small hole, and water leaked throughout the night.
Rosenberg said the tank was set to automatically refill if it went below a certain level, so a steady stream of water continued to leak throughout the night. She said the tank is now equipped with a sensor that will send an alert is there is a leak.
The flooding damaged 10 classrooms, 13 offices and “miscellaneous” spaces, and seven bathrooms, according to a report from Rosenberg to the school’s board of directors. Many ceiling tiles fell, and water traveled through the walls and into the insulation and ductwork.
Rosenberg said students had been attending school in person four days a week with a shortened school day during the pandemic, and it was important to find another location where that could continue. She said in-person school is particularly important for students who are dealing with social-emotional and other needs, and that students with severe disabilities require hands-on assistance.
“There was a great sense of urgency to have some sort of alternative space for students,” she said.
That effort was made more challenging by the fact that the temporary space had to be handicapped-accessible for O’Grady students, which serve students with the most severe disabilities.
Rosenberg said officials found space at Cummings Center to accommodate all of the Northshore Recovery School students and eight of the 20 O’Grady School classrooms. The remaining students continued to receive remote instruction, supplemented by “clinic hours” for services such occupational and physical therapy at the Northshore Education Consortium building next door at 126 Sohier Road, she said.
Rosenberg said the city of Beverly, including Mayor Mike Cahill, helped to expedite occupancy permits for the move to Cummings Center. She also praised Servpro of Beverly, which served as the general contractor for the repairs to the Sohier Road building, a project that was hampered by the pandemic.
“They really understood the urgency of getting our kids back to school,” Rosenberg said. “They really went above and beyond.”
Rosenberg said that most of the estimated $500,000 in repairs should be covered by insurance.
“It was really challenging, but the truth is that many schools have been fully remote and the fact that we were so committed to in-person instruction is a credit to our staff,” she said. “The kids were very, very happy to be with their teachers, and parents were very happy that the students had at least some opportunity to continue with their in-person services.”
