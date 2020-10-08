Back Shore inn lodge sells for $4.7 million

The former Ocean View Inn's High Cliff Lodge, now a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home, has been sold to a private buyer for $4.7 million.
The building, now known as Oceana, was originally built in 1907 and served as the inn's a 7,600-square-foot, three-story event hall. In 2018, the 9-acre Ocean View Inn property, across the road from the Atlantic Ocean and adjacent to the Bass Rocks Golf Club, was purchased by the Melanson Development Group of Woburn for $7.5 million.
It has since been transformed into the "Aquarius on the Back Shore" housing development.
Oceana is the first home in the Aquarius development to be bought.
The next building expected to be completed, SeaView, is a 4,400-square-foot, single-family home. Construction is on schedule to wrap by the end of the month. In addition, four 2,600-square-foot, three-bedroom townhomes known as Nautica, Equinox, Neptune and Twilight are in the works.
Melanson Development Group is seeking permits through the city of Gloucester to install another 11 townhomes on the property.
Oceana reportedly sold in less than a month on the market. The Marrocco Group of Winchester was selected by MDG to sell and market Aquarius' homes.
“Monte Marrocco’s team has a solid record of success in selling luxury properties for 40 years on the North Shore and greater Boston area,” MDG co-founder Bryan Melanson said in a prepared statement. “His success in selling Oceana in less than 30 days says a lot, not only of Monte’s ability to attract qualified buyers, but the strong demand for oceanfront property this close to Boston.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.