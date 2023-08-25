The start of the 2023-2024 school year for first graders through high schoolers in Gloucester on Tuesday, Aug. 29, also means the opening of the brand-new kindergarten through fifth-grade East Veterans Elementary School on Webster Street.
Superintendent Ben Lummis said the new building was constructed on time and on budget despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other schools have also had work done on them over the summer. Beeman and Plum Cove elementary schools got exterior makeovers. New and wider lockers were installed at Gloucester High, and new windows and doors were installed at O’Maley Innovation Middle School.
Lummis said Thursday the district could not be happier with how the new East Veterans School turned out.
When the school opens Tuesday, it will combine the students, teachers and staffs of the now defunct East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial schools into a new state-of-the-art school with a capacity of 440 students. The new school is a jewel for Gloucester, a big deal for both Gloucester Public Schools, and a building for the community to use, Lummis said.
“It’s remarkable for the city to build such a brand new school,” he said.
Lummis visited East Veterans on Thursday morning where teachers were ecstatic to have a new building downtown. A community open house is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
On Monday morning, teachers have scheduled a staff gathering at O’Maley the day before most students report. Kindergartners won’t fully start until after Sept. 6, Lummis said.
O’Maley Innovation Middle School is not only getting new windows and doors, but Michael Titus, the former assistant principal of the Collins Middle School in Salem, will be leading the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade school as Principal Lynne Beattie retires in December after five years at the school. Titus will serve as principal to start the year while Beattie will help in another role.
With last-minute hiring of staff, Lummis said it’s too soon to say how many teachers are new to the district.
“Important work is going on to make sure there is high-quality instruction,” he said.
A new elementary English curriculum that was piloted two years ago and was extended to half the district last year will be introduced at all elementary schools this school year. The schools are also implementing a new English language arts curriculum at O’Maley while the middle school’s math teachers are reviewing a new math curriculum to pilot.
The schools are continuing to make sure they support the emotional and mental health needs of students, Lummis said.
“We want to make sure every student matters and everybody belongs,” he said.
Here is a rundown of are some more school building improvements:
An ongoing locker replacement project reported 151 lockers replaced on the second floor and 434 lockers replaced on the third floor. The new lockers are wide and squat,
- instead of being tall and thin, to better accommodate backpacks. Previously, the first-floor main building’s lockers and some on the second floor had been replaced.
- The 50-year-old school building will have mostly new energy-efficient windows and doors thanks to an estimated $6.5 million project that is part of the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s Accelerated Repair Program, with the state picking up more than half of the eligible costs.
- On Aug. 9-10, all existing modular rooftop HVAC units were removed. Some minor electrical work was done at Beeman, and new units were installed the week of Aug. 14-18.
- All exterior wood surfaces, including shingles, wood siding, and windows were scrapped, prepped and repainted. Some shingle siding was replaced. New outside hardware was installed for classroom doors, and a new door for the storage area at the loading dock was installed. Metal handrails were repainted.
- Sections of wood board, batten and fascia were removed and replaced. Some of these were scraped, prepped and painted. Some louver vents and steel horizontal supports were replaced. Failing siding was removed and replaced with PVC sheet paneling and PVC battens.
