While the yellow tape has been lifted from slides and swings across Cape Ann, caution is still advised for those venturing out into the great outdoors.
The reopening of outdoor recreational spaces this week — including parks, athletic fields, open space and outdoor education programs — follows Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement last weekend that the state would be entering Phase 2 of its four-phase reopening plan.
This decision, however, does not mean that the city of Gloucester will be regularly wiping down surfaces and managing groups that choose to go outside.
"Play structures are not cleaned or disinfected so although available, residents should use at their own risk," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken explained in a public notice earlier this week. "Please remain diligent about hand washing and/or sanitizing before and after playground use."
The state's safety guidelines for playgrounds, splash pads and outdoor fitness areas also strongly encourage use of face masks if social distancing is not possible.
Department of Public Works Director Mike Hale echoed the mayor's sentiment, explaining that cleaning the play structures to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic "is not possible."
"As soon as it is clean and someone touches it, in theory, it becomes not clean," he said. "It is a choice someone will need to make."
He added that what people can do is continue to integrate proper hygiene practices into their daily lives.
While there "is no physical way," as Hale puts it, to clean these spaces regularly and effectively, the city has tried to distance people by limiting the number of nets that are up at tennis courts, for instance.
Other than that, he and health officials have expressed that it is up to the community to keep the distance.
"It is really up to the organizers to manage the best they can," Hale explained. "We can't be sitting there devising a plan for Little League."
Gloucester resident and president of Young Legends Street Hockey Carl Ellis IV has been devising a plan for how to get the pucks back on the pavement this summer.
"Right now we are scheduled for a start date of July 10," Ellis said, explaining that his organization is covered under Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, along with other youth sports leagues.
Playing will look different, Ellis explained, as they will have to lower the number of players per team and stagger games to ensure proper social distancing.
"Our coaches will be required to go through a whole sanitization process before they can coach," he added.
While much of their plans are still on the drawing board — with 42 players signed up for the season — street hockey players have been able to enjoy the onset of Phase 2.
Ellis said that an adult team — nine players and one coach — did play on the tennis courts this week.
"We worked out for about two hours," he said.
While community members and public officials work to mitigate the spread of the highly infectious virus, there is a common acknowledgement that people can't be stuck inside forever.
"We need to get back to some normalcy in this city," Hale said.
