It was 2008 and the economy was in free fall. Here in Gloucester, budget-stretching wife and mother Lara Lepionka looked out her window on Beacon Street and saw pay dirt. Literally.
"Times of calamity remind us that food comes from the dirt," says Lepionka, who went on to turn her backyard into the edible garden from which, in 2010, she founded Gloucester's now city-wide Backyard Growers Program.
With calamity at our door again in the form of COVID19 — "this time in the face of serious challenges to food access" — Lepionka says that growing your own food has never been more important, and that Backyard Growers, now categorized as an essential service, "has moved quickly with virtual services that take gardening online and contact-free at a time when supply from traditional suppliers is increasingly scarce."
Along with the surge in COVID cases, Backyard Growers has seen a surge of interest from people who may have never grown so much as a tomato in their lives. "They want to know how to get started," says Lepionka, so she is leading live ZOOM training and refresher sessions, and, together with her team, "beefing up" the resources page at www.backyardgrowers.org/.
"We've taken our entire Annual Seed Sale virtual," says Lepionka, "expanding our online shop with everything from pre-ordering for curbside pickup at the shop on Duncan Street to ordering kits for container gardening on a deck or terrace." Also online: growing kits, compost, custom grow bags, all available with contact-free payment and delivery. And take note: The Early Spring Seedling Sale with pre-ordered curbside pick-up at Maritime Gloucester is this Saturday, April 25.
For income-eligible adults age 62 and older, applications are still open for a few spots in a program that provides participants with a new American with Disabilities Act height-compliant raised garden bed, plus supplies, virtual training, and resources with contact-free supply drop-offs. "All partner gardens have been prepared for the growing season — we've delivered 832 veggie gardening supplies to 91 households in Gloucester and Rockport — and are partnering with Black Earth Compost and Cedar Rock Gardens to meet community needs."
And lest we forget. Because laughter is a good antidote to uncertainty and Lara Lepionka is a very funny person, you will also find on the website a blog, written by the lady herself. It's her witty, irreverent take on Life in the Time of COVID-19, and it just could be what you need to get you started on turning your own yard into an edible garden.
For more information on Backyard Growers, located at 17 Duncan St., Gloucester, or to download an application, donate, or inquire about school growing programs, visit www.backyardgrowers.org, or call 978-281-0480.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.
SEEDLING SALE
The nonprofit Backyard Growers, based in Gloucester, is offering its Early Spring Seedling Sale online this year. Seedlings grown by Gloucester's Cedar Rock Gardens may be purchased online at www.backyardgrowers.org/events/early-seedling-sale before Thursday, April 23, at noon. Pre-orders should picked up curbside at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, this Saturday, April 25.
