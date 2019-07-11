MANCHESTER — High bacteria counts have caused the temporarily closure of two of the town's six public beaches to swimming.
West Manchester Beach, aka Black Cove Beach, on Harbor Street and Tuck’s Point Beach on Tuck's Point Road have been posted closed to swimming after failing a portion of the weekly bacterial beach water testing, according to the town Board of Health.
The town's four other public beaches — Singing Beach on Beach Street, White and Black beaches on Ocean Street, and Gray or Magnolia Beach on Raymond Street — passed testing and are open to swimming.
The Board of Health said West Manchester and Tuck’s Point beaches passed the single sample individual weekly test, which represent the current conditions, but failed the geometric mean standards which reflect typical water quality found over a longer time period, typically a month). Thursday’s test results found Tuck’s Point Beach with a geomean of 37 and West Manchester with a geomean of 68, where the state geomean limit for bathing beaches is set at 35.
Both beaches were resampled Thursday and those test results will be received Friday afternoon.
If successful, either or both beaches could reopen to swimming at the end of the day on Friday.
All six of Manchester’s beaches are tested for enterococci bacteria weekly, from mid May through Labor Day, the Board of Health said.
Updated information will be available by calling the Board of Health recorded message at 978-526-7385.
Further information on the state beaches program and the Manchester test results is available by visiting http://bit.ly/2JsX7FO
