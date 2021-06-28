Due to high bacteria levels, the creek at Good Harbor Beach is closed to swimming and will remain so for the foreseeable future, according to the Gloucester Health Department.
The closure restriction applies to the creek only. Good Harbor Beach itself remains open to swimming.
Good Harbor Beach and its creek are tested weekly to ensure water quality and safety. Recent testing levels of enterococci bacteria in the creek are higher than is safe. The bacteria can cause infections, bacteremia, and endocarditis, according to the Health Department.
The creek was initially closed for the day out of an abundance of caution on June 3, then temporarily June 10 and 11, and was closed for the foreseeable future on June 17 as additional testing continues to be conducted and the Gloucester Health Department investigates.
The state limit for enterococci bacteria at bathing beaches is 104 colony-forming units (CFUs) — or living individuals —of enterococci within 100 milliliters of water. Since testing of the creek began June 2, levels of enterococci have fluctuated from fewer than 10 CFUs to 1,178 CFUs. Tests last Thursday, June 24, showed fewer than 10 CFUs, but tests last Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday found levels of 52, 216 and 218 CFUS, respectively.
A preliminary survey of the shoreline upstream from the creek has revealed no obvious signs of pollution, the Health Department said.
The city will sample water upstream to narrow the possible source(s) of the problem. Results will be shared with the state Division of Marine Fisheries, which also conducts sampling in the area due to active, seasonal shellfish beds at the north end of Good Harbor.
Signs will be posted along the creek informing the public about the ban.
More on beach testing and answers to frequently asked questions may be found at https://bit.ly/3dpvHzf.