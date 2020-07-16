BOSTON — The City of Gloucester's plan to close all beach parking lots to non-residents this weekend has a backer in the state's top officials.
Asked about Gloucester's beach parking ban, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday he supports the actions of cities and towns to prevent spread of the virus and pointed out local governments are largely responsible for enforcing the state's reopening plans.
"It's pretty clear that Mayor (Sefatia Romeo) Theken and the City Council were particularly concerned about what they saw on Good Harbor and Wingaersheek Beach last weekend and they took action," he told reporters at a briefing.
"That's a perfectly reasonable decision to make in the context of the way we set this up in the first place, and it's our expectation that if other communities have issues that they believe they need to act on within the framework of the beach front that they control, they should do so," Baker added.
City officials will make an announcement next week whether the beach parking lots will be re-opened to non-residents for the weekend of July 25-26.
The Baker administration shut down state-owned parking areas at many beaches during the height of the outbreak, but has since lifted those restrictions.
— Christian M. Wade