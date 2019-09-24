Baker bans flavored vaping products, e-cigarettes

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a public health emergency on vaping and ordered a four-month ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and marijuana-infused vape products.
The executive order, which was approved by the state Public Health Council, goes into effect immediately and requires all vaping products and devices to be pulled from store shelves.
Baker said the temporary ban is needed to allow medical experts to investigate a national outbreak of a vaping-related lung disease that has killed nine people and sickened hundreds.
"We need to pause sales in order for our medical experts to collect more information about what is driving these life-threatening vaping illnesses," the Republican told reporters at a briefing, where he was flanked by state health officials and physicians from local hospitals.
"We also need to better understand the inherent dangers of vaping both nicotine and marijuana," he said.
Marylou Sudders, Baker’s secretary of health and human services, said the ban will be enforced by state inspectors and local boards of health, though retailers will be given time to comply.
The move makes Massachusetts the third state to ban the sale of the flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products. Michigan and New York have also imposed bans.
But the Bay State is the first to include marijuana vaping products, as well as mint- and menthol-flavored e-cigarette cartridges, in its temporary ban.
Greg Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, called the vaping ban "absurd" and expects it to be challenged in court. He said the prohibition would turn people back to smoking cigarettes.
"In the four months this ban will be in effect, approximately 150,000 people across the United States will die from smoking cigarettes," Conley said in a statement.
Federal health officials are investigating hundreds of cases of breathing illnesses in people who've used e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They have identified 530 confirmed and probable cases in 38 states and one territory, including nine deaths, the agency said.
Last week, the state Department of Public Health issued an advisory ordering hospitals and health care providers to report any cases of vaping-associated pulmonary disease.
As of Tuesday, health care providers have reported at least 61 possible cases in Massachusetts, at least three of which are confirmed, the Baker administration said.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is finalizing plans to remove all non-tobacco flavors of e-cigarettes, including mint and menthol, from the market within 30 days.
Harold Wimmer, the American Lung Association's president and CEO, praised Baker's executive action and said it puts pressure on the federal Food and Drug Administration to "clear the market of all flavored e-cigarettes."
"In the absence of strong federal action, especially by the FDA, states are being forced to make decisions to protect the health of children and adults from a vaping-related public health emergency," he said in a statement.
Vaping companies such as Juul have been criticized for getting children hooked on nicotine-laden e-cigarettes with flavors such as bubblegum, mint and mango.
Two in five Massachusetts high school students have tried e-cigarettes at least once, according to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. Nearly 10% of middle school students say they have tried e-cigarettes, the group says.
"We do not want another generation of children to become addicted to nicotine," state DPH Commissioner Monica Bharel said Tuesday. "We want to act now to protect our children."
Last year, Baker signed a law raising the legal age to purchase e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 and prohibiting pharmacies from selling e-cigarettes.
The Baker administration has also rolled out at least two public education campaigns aimed at reducing youth vaping.
Lawmakers have filed at least two bills that would restrict or prohibit the sales of flavored nicotine products, but the bills have failed to gain much support.
Statewide at least 165 communities — including Gloucester, Beverly, Methuen, Lawrence and Newburyport — have banned the sale of most vaping products from convenience and grocery stores.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
