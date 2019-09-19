Gov. Charlie Baker called Thursday for a national system to alert states immediately whenever one of their drivers incurs a violation in another state, a process that potentially could have kept a Massachusetts man off the road before he allegedly killed seven motorcyclists in a crash.
States put information about incidents into a database known as the National Driver Registry, but the data is usually only checked by registries when drivers attempt to renew their licenses, creating gaps between violations and punishments.
The process of states directly notifying other states is flawed. In Massachusetts, the department responsible for handling warnings effectively ignored them for years, allowing drivers who should have had licenses suspended to remain on the road. The RMV has since worked to clear the backlog and to cross-check all 5.2 million drivers against the national database.
"Some day, I think it would behoove all 50 states to come up with a far more technologically sophisticated National Driver Registry where, when the state of Massachusetts sends a notification to the National Driver Registry about somebody on Massachusetts roads who's from New York, the driver registry would automatically ping the state of New York and tell them," Baker said during an appearance on WGBH's "Boston Public Radio." "In the meantime, everybody's opening up a lot of mail."
Since the scandal unfolded this summer, the Registry of Motor Vehicles has suspended licenses of more than 5,200 drivers, a majority of whom saw punishment for old cases previously missed. However, Baker said Thursday he did not know how many of those individuals had been involved in crashes in the span between their violations in other states and the Registry's suspension.
~ Chris Lisinski/SHNS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.