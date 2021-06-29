Baker expected at blood drive

The American Red Cross and the Magnolia Library will greet July with a blood donor drive on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the library at 1 Lexington Ave.
Thursday's blood drive is the most recent in a long series of blood donor events at the library and will unfold against the backdrop of alarming shortages of available blood in Massachusetts and across the country.
City Councilor Jamie O'Hara Jr., a strong blood donation advocate, said Gov. Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren are expected to attend at about noon and donate blood to help highlight the shortages.
The governor's office on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a request for a confirmation of Baker's appearance Thursday in Magnolia.
"The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country," the Red Cross said. "Blood and platelet donors are needed now to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond."
The Red Cross said the blood shortage has significantly impacted hospitals "responding to unusually high numbers of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants."
It said hospitals have been forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, "delaying crucial patient care."
The Red Cross website on Tuesday stated that only two appointments remain for the Magnolia drive.
Those individuals who donate blood Thursday will be sent a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail.
