BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is extending a shutdown of non-essential businesses and a stay-at-home advisory until May 4, as the state braces for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases.
Baker said extending his executive order, which was scheduled to expire April 7, by nearly a month is necessary to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure the state has the resources to respond to the outbreak.
He's also extending a "stay-at-home" advisory and a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people.
The updated order takes effect at noon on Wednesday.
"We appreciate the huge impact on our economy and our daily lives that these decisions have, and they have not been made lightly," Baker told reporters at a Tuesday briefing. "I know this is difficult to hear, but we need everyone to continue to go without being around your family and friends for your own health and safety, for the health and safety of your family, your friends and others."
Businesses considered essential and allowed to remain open include supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and manufacturers of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. On Wednesday, the state released an updated list of essential businesses.
Among other industries deemed essential are law enforcement, fire and other first-responders, energy, transportation, communications and information technology, financial services and news media.
In addition to the expanded shutdown order, Baker issued a new directive prohibiting hotels and short-term rentals such as Airbnb and Home Away from booking for vacation or leisure purposes.
"People should really be using common sense on this one and should not be going on vacation right now," he told reporters.
On March 10, Baker declared a state of emergency that gave him authority to shut down schools and businesses in response to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.
Several days later, he issued another executive order banning dine-in services, effectively forcing bars and some restaurants to offer delivery or takeout service, and banned gatherings of more than 250 people.
He has since tightened the limits on public gatherings to 10 people.
A week later, Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close until April 7 and issued a "stay at home” advisory urging people not to leave their homes unless they need food, medicine or other essential items.
Businesses that violate the restrictions get a warning for a first offense, a fine of up to $300 for a second offense, and criminal penalties, including fines of up to $500 or imprisonment.
Public schools across Massachusetts remain closed until May 4 under a separate executive order.
Baker said he expects the outbreak in Massachusetts to peak in coming weeks and warned of a surge in cases in mid-April.
As of Tuesday at 4 p.m., there were 6,620 COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths in Massachusetts, according to the state Department of Public Health.
President Donald Trump, who had previously said he wanted to see businesses reopened by Easter, announced Sunday that he was extending the federal COVID-19 guidelines to April 30.
The new federal guidelines urge Americans to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,100 people nationwide.
"Here in Massachusetts, we've taken some of the earliest and most aggressive steps in the country to slow the spread of this virus," Baker said. "And we must continue to be aggressive in our pursuits."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
