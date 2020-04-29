Baker extends stay-at-home order, business closures    

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker extended a stay-at-home advisory and shutdown of businesses by another two weeks as the state continues to battle a surge in COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, Baker said "non-essential businesses" from a swath of industries won't be allowed to open again until at least May 18 and recommended residents continue to stay home and practice social distancing.
He also extended a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people.
The orders were set to be lifted on May 4. Baker said latest data shows that the state has "flattened the curve" of the virus but isn't out of the woods yet.
"We're incredibly eager to move on from this phase of our lives, but if we act too soon, we could risk a spike in infections that could force our state to revert to serious restrictions again," Baker told reporters at a briefing Tuesday. "This scenario would be far worse for our economy, our communities and for our people."
Massachusetts is a national hot spot for COVID-19 infections, with 58,302 cases as of Tuesday and 3,153 deaths.
Baker has already extended the business shutdown order once and has closed public and private schools for the remainder of the academic year.
He has cautioned that the state needs to see a drop in cases and deaths for at least 14 days before the restrictions on social gatherings and businesses are eased.
The state has an extensive list of what businesses are considered essential, which include grocery stores, utilities, ride-sharing services, restaurants and news media.
Baker also announced the formation of a 17-member committee of state and local officials, health care experts, business and industry leaders to come up with "rules of the road" to phase-in a restart of the state's economy. The committee will be headed by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
"When the data suggests that COVID-19 is diminishing, we’ll want to have that plan ready to start recovering the economic ground that we’ve given up during this fight," he said.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, who was tapped to serve on the committee, said he wants to make sure businesses that are allowed to reopen have protections for their workers. His working-class city is home to first-generation immigrants and working poor, many who have been on the front lines of the virus response.
"We need to do this in a way that keeps people safe," he said. "The question of how we safely reopen for business is as equally important as when we do it."
Business groups, who've been prodding the state to ease the restrictions, said a reopening plan will be crucial to the survival of many small businesses.
"Small businesses are ready to make necessary changes to keep their customers and workers safe when the economy reopens," said Chris Carlozzi, Massachusetts state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses. "Getting back to work is important to the state's economic health and to retain the jobs small employers provide."
