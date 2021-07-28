Baker in Gloucester today for Haskell Dam announcement

Gov, Charlie Baker will be in Gloucester this afternoon to make an announcement related to grant funding through the Commonwealth’s Dam and Seawall Grant Program.
Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides will join local officials at Haskell Pond Dam off Forest Lane at 2:30 p.m. to make the announcement.
They also are expected to highlight proposed environmental infrastructure investments included in the administration’s $2.9 billion proposal to support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The event will be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuucoJvNyz4.