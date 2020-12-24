BOSTON — With restrictions tightening amid the coronavirus surge, Gov. Charlie Baker is offering more help for businesses struggling to survive the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Baker rolled out a new $668 million relief fund that will provide grants up to $75,000 for qualifying small businesses.
"This money will go to restaurants, retailers and other businesses that have been hit hard by COVID," Baker said at a press briefing.
Baker said portions of the relief package are tied to the $900 billion federal stimulus bill approved by Congress and awaiting President Donald Trump's signature.
"But regardless of whether he acts soon, the commonwealth will begin awarding millions of dollars in new funding," he said.
Baker said the grant money, which could be available as soon as next week, will be offered to restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers and other groups. It can be used for wages, benefits, space-related costs and debt service obligations.
Businesses must be able to document a loss of income as much as, or higher than, their grant request to qualify, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.
The online portal to apply for the funding — www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org — will be open from Dec. 31 to Jan. 15, according to the Baker administration.
The move follows the Baker administration's decision to tighten limits on capacity for most businesses in response to a surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations now pushing the state's health care system to the brink.
Beginning Saturday, most businesses will be required to reduce capacity to 25% for two weeks. The restrictions affect a swath of industries including retail, restaurants, offices and entertainment venues such as casinos, museums and fitness centers.
Baker previously rolled back reopening plans to Phase 3, Step 1, which required some entertainment venues to close and tightened capacity restrictions.
Additionally, a statewide "stay at home" advisory remains in effect, along with a mask mandate and curfews for most businesses, which Baker imposed last month.
"We get the fact that these decisions have consequences and serious impacts on people's lives, and we don't take that lightly," Baker said Wednesday.
The Baker administration has been under pressure to do more to control spread of the virus as infections and hospitalizations soar. Baker has resisted calls to completely shut down the economy and close schools in response to the surge, arguing that it would do more harm than good.
On Tuesday, there were 3,293 new coronavirus cases and 43 more deaths reported in Massachusetts. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.98%.
Earlier in the week, Baker announced $50.8 million in grants for small businesses being distributed by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.
He said the grant money targets entrepreneurial businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, LGBTQ individuals and people with disabilities.
"The funds for the first round clearly didn't cover the ground associated with those who applied," he told reporters earlier in the week. "Obviously the list of businesses that need our help keeps growing."
