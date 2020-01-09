BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker was on his way to New York City on Thursday for fundraising business, and planned to attend a wake in Pennsylvania before returning home to Massachusetts in the evening, according to a senior advisor to the governor.
Baker had over $954,000 in his campaign account at the end of the year, and has not ruled out running for a third term. Later this month, he will give his second State of the Commonwealth address of his second term. Baker also sits on the executive committee of the Republican Governors Association and has been an active fundraiser in the past for the group, which works to elected Republicans around the country and has contributed heavily to both his successful campaigns in Massachusetts.
Aides to the governor declined to disclose details of fundraising activities Baker has planned for Thursday.
With Baker out of state, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be acting governor for the day, and she has events planned in Worcester, Marlborough, Bellingham and Brockton.
